Hermès’ Faubourg Express showcases heritage, craftsmanship and elegance

The Hermès Faubourg Express was an unforgettable train ride. We entered the cavernous hall of One Ayala Mall that was luxuriously draped in handpainted red curtains created by local artists with a table patterned after a railroad track to accommodate a select group of 160 dinner guests. It was evident that every detail was thoughtfully curated to transport us to the heart of Hermès.

Raul Manzano, Crickette and Donnie Tantoco, Joyce Oreña

As SSI president Anton Tantoco Huang proudly explained, “The goal was to create a truly immersive experience that felt both luxurious and personal. I’m particularly proud of the attention to detail that went into each element. The intricate design elements that reflected the brand’s elegance and heritage set the perfect ambiance to create an unforgettable evening. I’m also really pleased with how seamlessly the space design complemented Hermès’ craftsmanship, giving guests a true sense of the artistry behind each piece. It’s always rewarding to see these details come together and leave a lasting impression with our guests!”

Nick delos Reyes, Anton Huang, Nikki Huang, Mitch Suarez

The Japanese-inspired menu curated by Shangri-La at the Fort, showcased the best of both traditional Japanese flavors and contemporary interpretations. Each course was thoughtfully paired with fine French champagne and wines, elevating the experience for guests. Crafted from premium ingredients, the various courses were served in three layers of Japanese wooden bento boxes which Hermès Philippines general manager Mario Katigbak said were meticulously hand-lasered by our local artists featuring the Hermès store façade located at 24 Rue du Faubourg Saint Honore.

Mia Borromeo, David and Marilu Batchelor, Suki Salvador, Andee Jugueta

The venue buzzed with anticipation as 110 waiters plus 12 dancers-train controllers moved with the grace and precision of an orchestrated ballet, ensuring each guest received impeccable service. The single, communal table fostered an ambiance of togetherness, allowing guests to share in the delight of each course and the magic of the evening.

Music filled the air, adding a gentle rhythm to the event and rounding out an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication. Guests were treated to an experience that transcended the usual, with the evening serving as a celebration of the Hermès commitment to quality, craft, and exquisite moments.

The Faubourg Express dinner exemplified how Hermès continues to redefine luxury by infusing it with a sense of artistry and shared experience — making it an evening to remember.