Hotel wedding fair features pre-nup photo opportunities, bridal fashion show

Models wear bridal gowns for inspiration for aspiring brides at the launch of the three-day Bayview Hotel wedding fair.

MANILA, Philippines — Bayview Hotel has spruced up its ballroom interiors into a space dedicated to love and commitment.

Simply dubbed "I Do," the three-day wedding fair showcases everything would-be couples need in celebrating the sacrament of matrimony.

The wedding fair will see bridal events, showcases, and the best of the best. For instance, there will be pre-nuptial photo opportunities with ace lensman George Tapan for those who avail of the wedding packages.

Packages for both civil and church weddings come in options for 30, 50, or 100 guests, and start at P 50,000.

Some of the exhibitors include the Wedding Suppliers of the Philippines, the NIX Institute of Beauty, George Tapan Photography, and a bevy of other suppliers needed before, during, and after the wedding event. These include florists, planners, stylists, musicians, wine suppliers, decorators, and a host of other related services.

The three-day wedding fair runs until September 14 at the hotel's grand ballroom. The last day will hold bridal fashion shows from featured fashion designers JC Buendia and Johnny Abad, as well as kiddie shows and a dedicated flower girl show titled "Tiddletots."

Apart from the wedding fair, Bayview Hotel also has other multiple events yearround. The hotel's ballroom area can seat over 200 for any given occasion.

