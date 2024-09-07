Filipino singles say common love for sports important when dating

According to the survey conducted by dating app Bumble, nearly half (43%) of Filipino singles look for a romantic partner with similar interest in sports before deciding whether to explore a connection.

MANILA, Philippines — Riding high on the Olympic triumphs of Team Philippines in the recent Paris Olympics 2024, Filipino singles are saying that a common interest in sports is an important factor when choosing someone to date.

Right before the world came together to cheer on world athletes in the Paris Olympics, the women-first dating app Bumble conducted a nationwide survey to explore the relevance of watching sports in bringing Filipino singles together.

This follows insights from Bumble’s Dating Trends 2024, which revealed that 31% of Filipino singles surveyed see a shared love for sports as a "must have," be it as a player or a spectator.

This has become more relevant now that the Philippines scored its best finish ever after a century of participating in the Olympic Games, as it clinched the 37th spot on the final table. This year's finish is a historic high for the country, courtesy of two golds in gymnastics and two bronzes in boxing.

Cheering on a favorite athlete alongside a date or discussing the hottest sports tournament over drinks could be the ultimate way to break the ice this season. According to the popular dating app, nearly half (43%) of Filipino singles look for a romantic partner with similar interest in sports before deciding whether to explore a connection.

Sports as relationship criterion

For many Filipino singles, a liking for sports can be a positive factor in the dating scene. The survey revealed that while watching sporting events together is not a deal breaker for over a third (34%) of them, more than half (59%) find dating someone who watches sporting events as a positive factor for a potential romantic partner. This suggests that Filipino singles who enjoy watching sports or are themselves actively practicing a form of sports might have an advantage in the dating pool.

Interestingly, this preference for a partner who shares an interest in sports is more pronounced among Filipino men. Thirty percent (30%) of men consider it a deal breaker if their partner doesn't watch sporting events because that means they will not be watching such events together in the future, whereas only 21% of women feel the same.

Additionally, almost half (49%) of men prioritize finding someone with an interest in sports compared to 38% of women. This highlights that a shared interest in sports may be a more important factor for men when seeking romantic connections.

Meanwhile, millennials (61%) are slightly more likely to seek out this alignment in interests than Gen Zs (58%), and they have also indicated that watching sporting events together make for great dates (60%).

Makes for great dates

Among Filipinos who share this view, majority of the respondents (68%) see watching sporting events together as a good activity to learn about their partner's interests and passions, while 57% find that it would help to get to know someone’s personality. Additionally, 32% consider it an effective icebreaker.

This trend aligns with Filipinos' long-time interest in sports, as evidenced by the National Basketball Association's revelation in 2023 that the Philippines remains the top market in terms of Facebook fans outside the United States.

An activity to bond over

The survey further suggests shared experiences can be key to the development of a romantic relationship. While nearly a third (29%) of Filipinos watch sports with their partners because they both enjoy it, 20% of Filipino women, despite not personally enjoying sports, still see watching games together as a positive dating experience (50% of them agree it makes for great dates!).

Relationship seekers who are looking for like-minded connections can leverage Bumble, which offers interest badges on profiles. On the app, people can select from more than 40 sports badges, offering an easy way to start a conversation.

In the Philippines, Olympics sports are gaining popularity amongst singles on the app. Running, Football, Basketball, Badminton, Cycling, Volleyball, and Swimming are part of the Top 10 most used Sports interest badge on the dating app.

Lucille McCart, APAC Communications Director, said: "With a new wave of women weightlifting stars, a constant stream of sports documentaries, and the most significant global competition just done, sports is set to take a front seat in dating. Sports is a clear passion point among Filipinos, and we see our community using the just concluded games as a topic to bond over and make connections and get to know each other. Mutual interests are really important in a relationship, so if you are looking out for a new connection this sporting season, add your favorite sports interest badges — be it pole vaulting, weight-lifting, or swimming — onto your Bumble profile, and find matches that align with your interests!”

