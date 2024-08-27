Mariah Carey confirms mother, sister died on same day

MANILA, Philippines — Mariah Carey's mother Patricia and sister Alison passed away on the same day, the pop singer herself confirmed.

In a statement sent to several media outlets, Mariah announced the deaths of her two family members.

Patricia was 87 while Alison was 63 although Mariah did not provide information behind the cause of their death.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Mariah said.

The singer said she was able to spend time with her mother the week before she died, and asked for love, support and respect as she mourn their passing.

Patricia was a singer and vocal coach trained at Julliard before giving birth to Alison, the sole son Morgan, and Mariah, splitting up with Alfred Roy Carey when Mariah was 3 years old.

Mariah previously said in her 2020 memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" that she had a emotional relationship with Patricia but still included her mother in her dedications.

In 2010, the mother and daughter recorded a duet of "O Come All Ye Faithful"/"Hallelujah Chorus" for Mariah's second Christmas album "Merry Christmas II You" in 2010.

Her relationship with Alison was much more complicated and somewhat estranged, writing in her memoir that it was "emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact" with both her siblings.

