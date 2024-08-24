Philippine Airlines and Singapore Tourism Board line up exciting travel campaigns

Philippine Airlines president and COO Capt. Stanley K. Ng (third from right) leads the partnership ceremony with Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Melissa Ow (third from left) to-gether with PAL OIC executive vice president-general counsel Atty. Carlos Luis Fernandez (second from left) and STB executive director-Southeast Asia Terrence Voon (second from right).

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore is a destination that constantly invents and reinvents delights for travelers.

And now comes news that Philippine Airlines (PAL), the flagship carrier of the Philippines, has signed a full-year partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to promote travel to Singapore.

The partnership features a yearlong lineup of exciting activities highlighting PAL’s world-class flying experience and diversity of experiences that first-time and even repeat travelers can explore and rediscover in Singapore.

Capt. Stanley Ng, president and chief operating officer of PAL, says, “Philippine Airlines is thrilled to once again partner with Singapore. Its dynamic culture has inspired the travels of countless Filipinos across our years of operations. Building on our shared success, we look forward to working together to create more opportunities for more Filipinos to experience how Singapore continues to be a world-class leisure destination.”

Melissa Ow, chief executive of STB, explains, “The Philippines is one of Singapore’s key markets and has recovered strongly with the support of longstanding partners like Philippine Airlines. They have been instrumental in reinforcing Singapore’s position as a vibrant lifestyle destination, where ordinary moments are transformed into extraordinary experiences. We are excited to bring our partnership with Philippine Airlines to the next level, and to welcome more Filipino travelers to Singapore soon.”

PAL flight attendants exemplify service from the heart.

A campaign features content creators Laureen Uy with husband Miggy Cruz, and lifestyle blogger and fashion designer Camille Co. There will be a limited-time seat sale, plus airfare packages that come with accommodations and experiences.

The Philippines ranked last year as Singapore’s sixth largest source market for tourism, with nearly 700,000 visitor arrivals, marking an 84% recovery to 2019 visitor arrival numbers. As of June 2024, Singapore has welcomed close to 390,000 Filipino visitors.

New attractions and experiences that await travelers to Singapore include Bird Paradise, a wildlife park with over 400 species of birds; Illumi, the world’s largest multimedia illumination event; Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, an interactive art experience this last quarter of 2024; Minion Land in Universal Studios Singapore, first quarter of 2025; and Disney Adventure by Disney Cruise Line in 2025.