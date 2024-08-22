Football fan Nico Bolzico lives out childhood dream at Premier League Pitch

Nico Bolzico geared up and ready to take on the Adidas F50 trials at the Emirates Stadium.

MANILA, Philippines — Football is arguably the most popular sport in the world. From showing the most passionate sides of nations to molding the next generation of athletes, the sport is home to the most enthusiastic of fans who live and breathe for the thrill of it.

The recent 2024 Copa América and the UEFA Euro 2024 excited football fans and enthusiasts alike, gathering big crowds in sporting venues and viewing parties to show support for their favorite stars and sport.

Not many people, however, know that weeks before the activities began at the two leagues, Adidas, whose iconic F50 recently made a comeback, already provided football fans with football moments by giving away “the experience of a lifetime” to some of the biggest football enthusiasts, including Solenn Heussaff’s husband, businessman and football fan Nico Bolzico.

While many will remember Bolzico’s 2022 FIFA World Cup adventure, as he witnessed his home country Argentina claim victory, what is not as well-known is his extensive love for football.

As a child, Bolzico was already a stadium mainstay, watching games with his dad. He also played first division in the United Football League — three years before the Philippines Football League, now the country's primary football competition, was even established.

Knowing his lifelong passion, the popular footwear brand set out to give him the ultimate fan experience. In the 36-hour journey to London, Bolzico not only met football’s biggest names, such as one of his idols, Zinedane Zidane, prolific goal-scorer Alessandro del Piero, and former player for France’s national team, Djibril Cissé, but he also had the rare opportunity to test the F50 on Arsenal F.C.’s home turf, the Emirates Stadium, a day before they were released to the world.

With the experience of playing on a Premier League pitch being highly selective, Bolzico made the most of his time on the field, engaging with fellow fans and living out his childhood dream while at the same time experiencing the freeing speed of the recently launched footwear.

Accompanying such once-in-a-lifetime encounters was Bolzico meeting even more football enthusiasts from all walks of life, giving him a chance to interact with some of the most passionate in the community, including journalist Sofia Martinez and Filipino-Norwegian freestyler and two-time Asian Freestyle Football Champion Phillip Warren Gertsson.

“Being part of the launch was a dream come true. Football has always been a huge part of my life, and having been able to work with Adidas for such a golden opportunity is an unforgettable experience as a fan. This event represented more than playing on the field – it's about connecting with the global football community and living out our passion for the game, and I hope even more can see how freeing watching and playing football can be!” said Bolzico.

Since the footwear was first launched in 2004, the brand is ringing in the 20th anniversary of the much-loved boots with a brand-new Advancement boot pack, coming in a classic colorway. The F50 is for those unafraid to feel the rush on the pitch — and those with a hunger to play freely on their own terms.

The Advancement pack was seen on pitch for the first time during the men’s UEFA Champions League final last June 1, and will continue to be worn by some of the best footballers in the world such as Lionel Messi, Rafael Leão, Son Heung-min, Linda Caicedo, Trinity Rodman, Lamine Yamal, and Florian Wirtz.

Catering to both genders, the F50 also comes in the Mid W Elite silhouette, offering unique features optimized for a women’s foot, including its ultra-soft Primeknit Mid Cut Collar which allows for an adaptive fit around the ankle for stability, comfort, and performance.

The F50 boot pack retail price starts at P4,700, and is available via the Adidas app, website, and in-store.

RELATED: Nico Bolzico says Tili an 'amazing, protective' ate to Maëlys