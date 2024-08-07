Deo and Minia Dionisio: 60 years of love

It was in 1962 that 18-year-old Atenean Deo Santos Dionisio met Minia Medina, a pretty, 16-year-old St. Paul student at an Ateneo party and was immediately smitten; he could not forget her. Since Deo was the youngest and only boy in his family, he would jokingly say that he wanted to get out of his house since he had four older sisters.

Two years later, the couple quickly eloped and got married.

Minia, on the other hand, fondly says that Deo invited her for a car ride that July evening and they’ve ended up happily married for 60 years with a close-knit family of 36 members comprising of six children, six in-laws, 16 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Ateneo classmates (1961-1965): Monry Mapa, Egay Velasco, Sammy Lazo, Ponet Ladrido, Manny Hernandez, RJ Jacinto, Tony Quila, Toto Africa, Serge dela Fuente, Ed Beltran, Rolly Magat

To celebrate this long-lasting union, the five Dionisio children, sons, Dino, Raffy, Dennis and Michael, with only daughter Mariel Dionisio-De Guzman, decided to celebrate their parents’ union by throwing a party surrounded by over 200 guests composed of relatives, close friends and Deo’s Ateneo classmates at the Valle Verde 6 Clubhouse.

As Mariel enthused, “To this day, they are still very much in love. My dad prepares my mom’s daily medicines, takes her out to eat for lunch, spoils her rotten and makes her happy. It took a while, but he eventually learned how to automatically say, ‘Yes, ’ling (short for darling).’ We’re glad they withstood every storm to give us the family we are now.”

Dr. Victor Gisbert celebrates joint 70th birthday with Arlene, his childhood crush

The joint 70th birthday celebration for Dr. Victor and Arlene Gisbert hosted by their daughters Patricia, Katrina and Tanya, their spouses Leo Tay and Lawrence Ang and loving grandchildren

When 11-year-old Victor Gisbert caught a glimpse of his neighbor, Arlene Daroy Abad, he immediately had a crush on her. As he turned 18 years old, he had two main goals: to be a doctor like his father, Dr. Antonio Obieta Gisbert, and for Arlene to be his life partner.

Vic was able to accomplish both because he married Arlene a few years later and is currently an active consultant at the Makati Medical Center where he’s a renowned vascular surgeon. He is also the president of the Makati Medical Center Foundation, while Arlene runs her own medical supply business.

Since 1986, they have been very active in surgical and medical missions all over the country, crisscrossing to various areas where they are needed.

As Vic and Arlene were about to turn 70 years young recently, a family trip to El Nido was planned, but their talented and pretty daughters Katrina, Patricia and Tanya, who are all based abroad, wanted an extra-special celebration to honor their parents — encouraging them to invite 50 guests for dinner.

A toast from Marisse and Natoy Almeda

This was a feat since the popular and well-liked couple has countless friends. Eldest daughter Patricia Gisbert Tay said, “Your boundless generosity and unwavering compassion for others have left an indelible mark, not just on our family, but on everyone fortunate enough to know you since you both are remarkable role models.”

During the special celebration at Solaire Resort, sisters Patricia and Tanya Gisbert Ang enthused, “Thank you for teaching us to have a generous heart and a grateful spirit, and for your unconditional love and unwavering support. Your generosity and faith are such an inspiration to all of us. Thank you for every lesson, laugh, and moment we’ve shared.”