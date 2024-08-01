On strange days and divine love

Born in Angono, Rizal, Kim Hamilton Sulit was exposed in his childhood to art and his hometown’s rich cultural heritage. He decided early on to pursue his passions for making art and was a frequent art contest participant as a student, winning Honorable Mention for his works in the Shell National Students Art Competition and Finalist in the 2011 Metrobank Art and Design Excellence and Philippine Art Awards in 2022.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Arts, majoring in Painting from Far Eastern University, Manila. The talented artist’s practice explores a wide range of media, from drawing and painting to assemblage and object-making, often representing the traces between memories and experiences. He examines social and domestic conditions, expressing them in his works drawn from childhood encounters and human psychology. By using common imagery such as fire, birds and skulls, his pieces blur the boundaries of life and its uncertainty, giving viewers a sense of discomfort that leads to self-reflection.

Sulit recently had his 16th solo show at Pinto Art Museum. His exhibit “On Strange Days and Divine Love” talks about the human psyche and how we comprehend and take up the challenge and changes that fall upon us. He says, “Here, the works show some glimpse of our momentary awareness that leads to questioning the intervention of God in our daily lives, fragments of time and memories in which we became vulnerable. Pain, failure, love and death… is it a test to grow our belief in God and ask for salvation? Or it’s the things that drive us further away from our faith.”

After he made some of the works for this show, he came across the poem “The Guest House” by Jalaluddin Rumi and found it significant enough to have that as a takeoff point for more ideas for the show.

The artist adds that his “Broken Soul and Burning Sensation” series has portraits depicting an exaggerated and dramatic version of everyday life. His work with nails as the subject represents a severe headache, while the work showing a head with a snake depicts temptation and desire.

Sulit has exhibited in a lot of major galleries in Manila and I am certain we will see more of his fascinating and metaphorical works as demand for his pieces increase.

* * *

Pinto Art Museum is located at 1 Sierra Madre Street, Grand Heights Subdivision, Antipolo, Rizal. Call (02) 86971015 for inquiries.

Managing partner Raymund Magdaluyo.

Young Won Asian Grill is all-Asian, all in with a twist

The newly opened Young Won Asian Grill redefines the boundaries of traditional Asian cuisine with a modern twist. The restaurant concept “Asian All In with a Twist” offers an innovative dining experience that seamlessly blends Japanese, Korean, Thai, and Chinese flavors where one can savor the unique pleasure of grilling premium meats while enjoying a solo hotpot.

At Young Won, you can indulge in an endless feast featuring grade-A meats and a variety of options, allowing you to explore different flavors and cooking styles. They also offer premium sets for those who prefer more premium steak and grill/hotpot sets.

Their hotpot broth choices include Kimchi, Mushroom Collagen, Thai Suki (pork broth with soy and mirin), Thai Yentafo (made with a Thai fermented sauce made from bean curd), Mala (made with Sichuan peppers), and Miso Nabe (Japanese miso, dashi, soy sauce, and mirin).

The sauces for their grilled food include Cilantro (creamy and herby), Bulldog (salty and savory with a hint of spice), and Teriyaki (sweet and savory). They have daily live entertainment as well.

Managing partner Leina Bolinas

* * *

Young Won Asian Grill is located at Building J, SM by the Bay, Seaside Boulevard, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City. Call (0917) 6218249 or (0915) 5687139 for reservations. They are open daily from 11 a.m. onwards.

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.