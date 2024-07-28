What if pizza was invented in the Philippines? Amado Fores of a Mano and Jordy Navarro of Toyo Eatery cook up Pizza Kamayan

For its fifth anniversary, A Mano collaborates with Toyo Eatery in reimagining pizza as if it were invented in the Philippines: Amado Forés (center) flanked by Jordy Navarra (left), Jonathan Redoblado (right) and staff from A Mano and Toyo Eatery

In moments of crisis, creativity often blooms. As Manila experienced intense summer heat from April to May, Amado Forés, founder of the Italian restaurant A Mano, found inspiration in an unexpected place — the news.

“The idea came about during the heat wave,” Forés recalled. “I wanted to find a way to help out the farmers.” One story had caught his eye and wouldn’t let go: local farmers were struggling, their crops withering under the sun.

Forés reached out to chef Jordy Navarra of the acclaimed Toyo Eatery, known for his innovative take on Filipino cuisine, to see if he was open to working together. Then an idea began to take shape — a way to celebrate A Mano’s upcoming fifth anniversary while also giving back to the farmers.

They called this collaboration “Pizza Kamayan,” a dining experience that marries Toyo Eatery’s innovative and resourceful ways with A Mano’s Italian techniques. Available until August 26 as part of A Mano’s fifth-anniversary celebrations, this collaboration highlights local ingredients on the perfect canvas: pizza dough.

The best part is that it’s a feast with a purpose: all proceeds from this month-long event will be channeled to the Good Food Community, which has been championing ethical and ecological farming since 2011. Through initiatives like direct deliveries, Sunday Markets, and e-commerce, the Good Food Community supports smallholder farmers and reshapes our food system from the ground up.

In thinking about this collaboration, A Mano and Toyo Eatery teams worked around the question: What if pizza was invented in the Philippines?

The Pizza Kamayan experience serves up a trio of Pinoy-inspired pizzas: Si Margarita, Tortang Talong and Lechon & Pinya.

What do you think of pineapple on pizza?

Forés joked, “At first, Jordy was scaring me with his topping ideas.” One such idea was pineapple on pizza, which makes traditional Italian pizza purists shudder. During the preview tasting of the flavors last Monday, July 22, one diner shared, “Fruit does not belong on pizza.” But this collaboration aimed to challenge such notions.

The result? Three unique pizzas that push the boundaries of flavor and tradition. The Lechon & Pinya Pizza (P940) tackles the pineapple controversy head-on. It features lechon porchetta, FiordiLatte Latteria Sorrentina, pinatuyong pinya or dehydrated pineapple atop a banana-tomato red sauce base and crispy lechon skin. It also comes with a side of homemade spiced vinegar or pinakurat.

Si Margarita Pizza (P650), named after the renowned chef who is Forés’s mother, offers a Filipino twist on the classic. It has a banana-tomato red sauce, creamy kesong puti, and is garnished with sulasi (holy basil) and fresh basil.

The third offering, Tortang Talong Pizza (P810), brings a nostalgic Filipino dish to the menu. It’s a smoky, creamy delight topped with charred eggplant slices, a kesong puti-ricotta blend, and an egg yolk sauce drizzle.

“We never thought we’d get to express Toyo Eatery flavors in a pizza, so we’re really happy we have the chance to do this with a brand we admire,” Navarra shared.

He added, “It was pretty fun trying out different flavor combinations together, so much so that we ended up with not just one pizza but three.”

When it’s time to give back to farmers

“We admire Jordy Navarra and Toyo Eatery so much,” Forés shared. “Toyo Eatery has always championed Filipino ingredients and those who produce them. We agreed that we wanted to give back to those who farm the ingredients we use every day.”

Whether it’s a heat wave or the recent typhoon Carina, farmers need chefs, restaurateurs, and diners to pay more attention to what they put on the table.

When the F&B community works closely with farmers and supports them, magic happens. These pizzas aren’t just creative experiments; they spotlight the people behind the fresh ingredients we have available.

This collaboration reminds us that we don’t always need to look abroad for quality ingredients. There are local substitutes, and it’s about being creative with them.

The name “Pizza Kamayan” captures the essence of this collaboration. Kamayan, meaning “by hand” in Tagalog, traditionally refers to the Filipino practice of eating communally without utensils. It’s a celebration of togetherness, much like how this project brings together chefs, farmers, and diners in a circle of support.

From the farmers’ hands that nurture the ingredients to the chefs’ hands that craft these unique pizzas to the diners’ hands that bring each slice to their mouths, this community effort honors every step of the journey from farm to table.

So, the next time you crave pizza, try one of these three creations, where each slice is a delicious, meaningful connection to our local farming community.

* * *

Pizza Kamayan is available until August 26. These pizza specials will be served daily at all A Mano branches in Rockwell Center, Makati; Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, and Gateway Mall in Cubao. For reservations, visit the AF Hospitality website at www.afhospitality.com.