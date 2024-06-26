Cristine Reyes recalls getting scammed half a million pesos of 'donations'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-model Cristine Reyes looked back at an incident three years ago when she was scammed P500,000 by someone pretending to solicit donations.

Cristine posted on Instagram a photo montage of her visit to the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) last May after raising funds and buying essentials for patients.

In the post's caption, the actress recalled a visit in 2021 when she was approached by a person claiming there were kids with serious illnesses in need.

"Hindi ako nag-atubiling tumulong. Lumapit ako sa mga kaibigan at kakilala ko at nakaipon ng mahigit kalahating milyon sa loob lamang ng isang linggo," Cristine shared.

Unfortunately, Cristine never saw or heard from the supposed children even after she asked to visit them and see where the donations went.

She felt bad for those who gave donations and for herself being used by someone else pretending to act for a just cause, and Cristine asked colleagues who gave money back then for forgiveness.

"Hindi ko nakakalimutan hanggang ngayon na nagbigay ako ng pangako sa inyo na ipapakita ko kung saan mapupunta ang kabutihang loob ninyo," Cristine said. "Magsisilbing aral iyon sa akin. Ako ay nag-tanda."

The actress acknowledged there are people who play pretend and abuse others' kindness, leaving them to God's will, but lamented how few give their donations to the NCMH compared to what she had lost.

"Alam ko malinis ang aking hangarin para tumulong. Kahit maliit lamang ang aming naipon ngayon, okay lang. Kasi itong maliit na salo-salo na ito ay naging masayang araw para sa amin lahat," ended Cristine, offering her thanks to NCMH.

Cristine and her partner Marco Gumabao, also an actor, recently renewed their faith after getting baptized again in a Christian community in Manila. Fellow actor Dominic Roque and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray were also baptized in the same church.

