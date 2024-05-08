KaladKaren says working as news anchor opens door for LGBTQ+ community

MANILA, Philippines — News 5 anchor KaladKaren believed that her being a news anchor will inspire the LGBTQ+ community to pursue their dreams in broadcasting.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the launch of Watsons Naturals Presents Prestige Rose, KaladKaren said she is thankful to News 5 for allowing her to fulfill her dreams.

"To be honest with you, I'm happy to be a part of News 5 because they open their doors for me. But not only for me, for our LGBTQ+ community kasi I'm the first transgender woman na news anchor in the Philippines," she said.

"I always believed that representation is very important. 'Di ba dapat kailangang malaman ng mga tao na may taong katulad namin and News 5 has given me that opportunity," she added.

KaladKaren admitted that she dreamed of becoming a news anchor when she was a child.

"It's very important because representation promotes understanding, it educates people. Parang 'pag nakita ako ng mga tao doon, 'ang galing ng transwoman na yon, nasa news siya,'" she said.

"Dati pangarap kong maging news anchor pero no'ng lumalaki ako wala naman akong makitang transgender woman noon sa news. It felt sad kasi parang imposibleng maging ganyan ako kasi wala pang nakakagawa. So now, I was able to do it and I'm there already. You know the LGBTQ+ na bata, there is someone to look up to and there's an inspiration to them," she added.

Watsons announced the expansion of its Naturals lineup, offering a diverse range of head-to-toe personal care products. Crafted with over 90% natural ingredients and free from harsh chemicals, this collection reflects the brand’s dedication to providing affordable and sustainable options without compromising quality.

The lineup introduces the new Prestige Rose variant, a luxurious blend infused with certified organic French, Bulgarian and Moroccan rose water. The Prestige Rose line includes shampoo, hair conditioner, hair oil and soothing gel.

One standout product in the line is the soothing gel with Prestige Rose and niacinamide, formulated with certified organic French Rose renowned for its softening properties. This gel offers a solution for post-sun exposure care with its gentle yet effective formula, which soothes and rejuvenates the skin. Infused with niacinamide, the gel is said to enhance the skin's radiance, giving it a healthy glow and nourishing it from within.

RELATED: Sharon Cuneta, KaladKaren remember Jaclyn Jose