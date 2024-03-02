Thailand Festival Week 2024 celebrates 75 years of Thai-Filipino trade relations

MANILA, Philippines — The Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government, through its Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) bureau, recently launched the Thailand Festival Week 2024.

The event was graced by heads of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, members of various diplomatic corps and exhibitors from the Thai business community. Simply dubbed "Discover Excellence, Trade with Thailand," the festival week also seeks to promote the tourism potentials of both countries through the "Love the Philippines" and "Amazing Thailand" campaigns.

"This festival is a manifestation of our friendly bilateral ties with Thailand; a relationship that has transcended boundaries. Culturally, we share several interests with the Siamese people, most especially on food.

"In 1949, our two countries signed the Treaty of Friendship in Washington, D.C.. In 1999, while commemorating our Golden Year friendship, a street was named Thailand in the City of Makati, while a street was also named Philippines in Thailand," shared guest-of-honor Sen. Mark Villar, chairman of the house committee on Trade, Commerce & Entrepreneurship of the 19th Congress, in his keynote speech during the opening day ceremony.

Thailand is the third largest exporter in Asia and fifth around the world. It is one of the leading shipping hubs in Asia.

"The Thailand Festival Week is a platform for our trade relationship, providing accessibility to Filipino consumers to get hold of Thai-made products. This also drumbeats the 75th Year of Philippines-Thailand commercial relations and we will be expanding this in the next decade," said Janthana Chotimunee, Director of the Thai Trade Center in Manila.

The bilateral relations among nations of Southeast Asia strengthens the regional stability.

"Thailand's Festival Week celebration strengthens our ties with the Philippines and other ASEAN countries, which we will, collectively, bring to greater heights. It coincides with the 75th Year of Thai and Filipino trade relations.

"Thai exports account for 30% of world GDP (gross domestic product) and total trade, exporting consumer products such as food, fashion, festival and Thai boxing," said Tull Traisorat, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of the Philippines.

The four-day Thailand Week Festival 2024 runs until March 3 in Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City. The exhibition is open to the public during mall hours.

