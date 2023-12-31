25 ways to greet 'Happy New Year!'

MANILA, Philippines — In just a few hours, the world will welcome 2024. It is also the time to greet each other “Happy New Year!” and hope that the coming year turns out to be a lot better than the last one.

Wouldn’t it be awesome if you can greet “Happy New Year!” in many different ways?

Here are some of the ways you can say “Happy New Year!” to family and friends:

Filipino: Manigong Bagong Taon!

Chinese: Xinnián kuàilè!

Japanese: Akemashite omedeto gozaimasu!

Korean: Shehe Bokmanee bateuseyo!

Thai: Sawadee Pi Mai!

Indonesian: Selamat Tahun Baru!

Vietnamese: Chhuc mung nam moi!

Arabic: Kol a’am va antom bikhayr!

French: Bonne Année!

Italian: Buon anno!

Spanish: Feliz Año Nuevo!

Portuguese: Feliz Ano Novo!

Turkish: Mutlu yillar!

German: Frohes neues Jahr!

Dutch: Gelukkig Nieuwjaar!

Swedish/Norwegian: Gott nytt år!

Irish: Athbhliain faoi mhaise dhuit!

Greek: Eftikhisméno to néo étos!!

Finnish: Onnellista uutta vuotta!

Danish: Godt nytår!

Russian: S nóvim godom!

Hungarian: Boldog Új Évet!

Bosnian: Sretna nova godina!

Icelandic: Farsælt komandi ár!

Polish: Szczesliwego nowego roku!

