fresh no ads
25 ways to greet 'Happy New Year!'  | Philstar.com
^

Lifestyle

25 ways to greet 'Happy New Year!' 

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
December 31, 2023 | 6:07pm
25 ways to greet 'Happy New Year!'Â 
Ring in the New Year with a happy greeting.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — In just a few hours, the world will welcome 2024. It is also the time to greet each other “Happy New Year!” and hope that the coming year turns out to be a lot better than the last one.

Wouldn’t it be awesome if you can greet “Happy New Year!” in many different ways?

Here are some of the ways you can say “Happy New Year!” to family and friends:

Filipino: Manigong Bagong Taon!

Chinese: Xinnián kuàilè!

Japanese: Akemashite omedeto gozaimasu!

Korean: Shehe Bokmanee bateuseyo!

Thai: Sawadee Pi Mai!

Indonesian: Selamat Tahun Baru!

Vietnamese: Chhuc mung nam moi!

Arabic: Kol a’am va antom bikhayr!

French: Bonne Année!

Italian: Buon anno!

Spanish: Feliz Año Nuevo!

Portuguese: Feliz Ano Novo!

Turkish: Mutlu yillar!

German: Frohes neues Jahr!

Dutch: Gelukkig Nieuwjaar!

Swedish/Norwegian: Gott nytt år!

Irish: Athbhliain faoi mhaise dhuit!

Greek: Eftikhisméno to néo étos!!

Finnish: Onnellista uutta vuotta!

Danish: Godt nytår!

Russian: S nóvim godom!

Hungarian: Boldog Új Évet!

Bosnian: Sretna nova godina!

Icelandic: Farsælt komandi ár!

Polish: Szczesliwego nowego roku!

RELATED: Polar Bear Swim: Unique New Year's Eve practices around the world

vuukle comment

NEW YEAR
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with