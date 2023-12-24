'Rest now mom': Mariel Rodriguez mourns passing of mother April

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla is mourning the death of her mother April Ihata.

Mariel confirmed her mother's death on social media by posting several photos of April with the caption, "Thanks for always being proud of me. Rest now mom."

In a separate Instagram post simply captioned "Mom" with a white heart emoji, Mariel shared a video compilation of April's photos set to Bette Midler's "Wind Beneath My Wings."

The host-actress did not disclose any details about April's wake nor her cause of death.

Among those who offered their condolences were Jhong Hilario, Bianca Gonzalez, Karylle Tatlonghari, Maxene Magalona, Toni Gonzaga, Marjorie Barretto, Neri Naig, Karla Estrada, Ruffa Gutierrez, Elisse Joson, Nikki Gil, Isabel Oli, Jaya, Jason Abalos, Bayani Agbayani, Pops Fernandez, Giselle Sanchez and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

Mariel is married to actor-turned-senator Robin Padilla and has two daughters, Isabella and Gabriella.

