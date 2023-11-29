Carmina Villaroel posts cryptic messages for twin kids Cassy, Mavy Legaspi

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carmina Villaroel has been sharing a series of cryptic messages on her social media accounts, this as rumors of her son Mavy Legaspi calling it quits with singer Kyline Alcantara began circling.

Last November 25, Carmina posted on X (formerly Twitter) a black and white image of actor Morgan Freeman with word directed at Mavy and his twin sister Cassy, the latter currently in a rumored relationship with singer Darren Espanto.

"People can destroy your image, damage your personality, create rumors about you but they can never take away your good deeds," the message said. "Because no matter how they describe you, you will always be admired by those who know you best."

The next day Carmina posted a graphic that read "Mom knows best" and on November 29 yet another graphic, this time of a man peering out of lake dock, that said "Protect your peace."

The same day of Carmina's initial post, her husband and fellow actor Zoren Legaspi posted a video on his Instagram account of a dinner he had with his two kids and Winwyn Marquez, Dasuri Choi, and Arra San Agustin.

"Keep Smiling guys. It's good to have GENUINE FRIENDS. Ingat kayo," Zoren wrote for the post, to which Carmina commented "Maraming salamat sa mga tunay na nagmamahal sa mga anak namin. Mahal din namin kayo."

Last week Kyline had posted on at least two social media accounts "I knew it," which led to many fans speculating she and Mavy have split, some even linking the latter to Dasuri who co-hosts "Eat Bulaga" with Mavy.

RELATED: 'Marry you all over again': Carmina Villarroel, Zoren Legaspi mark 10th wedding anniversary