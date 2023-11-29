SexBomb Girls reunite for intimate Christmas party

MANILA, Philippines — Former members of the iconic Filipino girl group the SexBomb Girls gathered for a reunion Christmas party.

Rochelle Pangilinan-Solinap, Izzy Trazona-Aragon, Weng Ibarra, CheChe Tolentino, Jacky Rivas, Sunshine Garcia-Castro, Cynthia "CY" Yapchingco-Lim, Mhyca Bautista, and Aifha Medina-Cheng all shared on their Instagram accounts photos of the girls hanging out.

Photos and videos on the ladies' Instagram stories showed the ex-SexBomb Girls played party games and exchanged gifts.

"Ang saya lang makita at makasama kayong muli. Dati sabay kumain, maligo, at matulog. Ngayon may kanya-kanya nang buhay," Rochelle wrote in one of her posts. "Sarap ng kwentuhan at tawanan kagabi. Ulitin natin to!"

Other members wrote similar captions like Izzy's "Night with them is (heart emojis)," Weng's "So Happy Together," and Aifha's "We all come from the same root, but the leaves are all different."

Fans noticed among the original members missing from the party were Aira Bermudez, Jopay Paguia-Zamora, Johlan Veluz, Yvette Pabalan, and Louise Bolton.

It can be recalled that Jopay was the inspiration for rock band Mayonnaise's song of the same from 2004 which saw a resurgence during and shortly after the pandemic.

Several former members of the SexBomb Girls had mini-reunions for advertisements, including one for Netflix which fans assuming the group's iconic show "Daisy Siete" would be arriving on the streaming platform.

