Filipino entrepreneur-chef Louise Mabulo in BBC 100 Women 2023 list

Louise Mabulo speaks at the awarding ceremony of the United Nations Environment Program’s Young Champions of the Earth.

MANILA, Philippines — The Cacao Project founder Louise Mabulo has been included in this year's BBC 100 Women list.

The BBC annually highlights a hundred influential and inspiring women through research and suggestions by the BBC's network of World Service Languages teams and Media Action division.

The network then creates documentaries, features and interviews about these women to be published and broadcasted on all of the BBC's platforms.

The theme for this year's list was the climate crisis, which disproportionately impacts women and girls globally, leading to a selection of 28 Climate Pioneers and other environmental leaders.

Other factors considered in the selection process were various political and societal voices, regional representation and due impartiality. All women gave their consent to be on the BBC 100 Women list.

Mabulo's The Cacao Project, founded in the aftermath of 2016's Super Typhoon Nina, aims to revolutionize local food systems through sustainable agroforestry.

The former Junior Master Chef finalist empowers farmers, dismantles destructive food systems and champions a rural-led green economy, giving control back to farmers.

She has been recognized by the United Nations Environment Program as a Young Champion of the Earth and has given advice on international climate policy, specically through rural stories and knowledge.

"I find hope in knowing that movements around the world are being built by people just like me, stewarding a future with green landscapes, that connect communities, where our food is sustainable and accessible, where our economies are circular, and are driven by just, equitable principles," Mabulo said.

Notable names in this year's BBC 100 Women list include former First Lady of the United States and attorney Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, football player Aitana Bonmati and actress America Ferrera.

"This diverse list of influential and ground-breaking grassroots women, who have been making a difference in their field — from community level to international politics — are an inspiration to us all," said Liliane Landor, Senior Controller of BBC News International Services.

"In a year where extreme heat, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters have been dominating headlines, and where wars have weighed heavily, it is more important than ever that the BBC World Service continues to shine a spotlight on women globally and their fight back against climate change," Landor added.

The BBC 100 Women will be present at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12. Obama, Clooney and philanthropist Melinda Gates will take part in an exclusive conversation about the work they do to combat child marriage and amplify grassroots organization efforts.

