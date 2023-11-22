^

Lifestyle

Filipino entrepreneur-chef Louise Mabulo in BBC 100 Women 2023 list

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 6:30pm
Filipino entrepreneur-chef Louise Mabulo in BBC 100 Women 2023 list
Louise Mabulo speaks at the awarding ceremony of the United Nations Environment Program’s Young Champions of the Earth.
STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — The Cacao Project founder Louise Mabulo has been included in this year's BBC 100 Women list.

The BBC annually highlights a hundred influential and inspiring women through research and suggestions by the BBC's network of World Service Languages teams and Media Action division.

The network then creates documentaries, features and interviews about these women to be published and broadcasted on all of the BBC's platforms.

The theme for this year's list was the climate crisis, which disproportionately impacts women and girls globally, leading to a selection of 28 Climate Pioneers and other environmental leaders.

Other factors considered in the selection process were various political and societal voices, regional representation and due impartiality. All women gave their consent to be on the BBC 100 Women list.

Mabulo's The Cacao Project, founded in the aftermath of 2016's Super Typhoon Nina, aims to revolutionize local food systems through sustainable agroforestry.

The former Junior Master Chef finalist empowers farmers, dismantles destructive food systems and champions a rural-led green economy, giving control back to farmers.

Related: Former Junior Master Chef finalist now a Young Champion of the Earth

She has been recognized by the United Nations Environment Program as a Young Champion of the Earth and has given advice on international climate policy, specically through rural stories and knowledge.

"I find hope in knowing that movements around the world are being built by people just like me, stewarding a future with green landscapes, that connect communities, where our food is sustainable and accessible, where our economies are circular, and are driven by just, equitable principles," Mabulo said.

Notable names in this year's BBC 100 Women list include former First Lady of the United States and attorney Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, football player Aitana Bonmati and actress America Ferrera.

"This diverse list of influential and ground-breaking grassroots women, who have been making a difference in their field — from community level to international politics — are an inspiration to us all," said Liliane Landor, Senior Controller of BBC News International Services.

"In a year where extreme heat, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters have been dominating headlines, and where wars have weighed heavily, it is more important than ever that the BBC World Service continues to shine a spotlight on women globally and their fight back against climate change," Landor added.

The BBC 100 Women will be present at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12. Obama, Clooney and philanthropist Melinda Gates will take part in an exclusive conversation about the work they do to combat child marriage and amplify grassroots organization efforts.

RELATED: A chef for the earth

vuukle comment

BBC

CLIMATE CHANGE

CLIMATE CRISIS

LOUISE MABULO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
WATCH: Mickey, Duffy, friends sing Christmas songs to Hong Kong Disneyland visitors
play

WATCH: Mickey, Duffy, friends sing Christmas songs to Hong Kong Disneyland visitors

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Philstar.com and select Philippine media were lucky to have seen and heard Mickey and his friends, including Minnie, Donald,...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
WATCH: Mickey, Duffy, friends sing Christmas songs to Hong Kong Disneyland visitors
play

WATCH: Mickey, Duffy, friends sing Christmas songs to Hong Kong Disneyland visitors

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Philstar.com and select Philippine media were lucky to have seen and heard Mickey and his friends, including Minnie, Donald,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Media as an invaluable partner for global peace (Part 1)

Media as an invaluable partner for global peace (Part 1)

By Jing Castañeda | 5 hours ago
The Global Peace Foundation, an international nonprofit organization focused on the pursuit of community, national, and regional...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Go bold with color at the newest Herm&egrave;s Beauty pop-up

Go bold with color at the newest Hermès Beauty pop-up

By Marbbie Tagabucba | 20 hours ago
Did you know that swiping some violet mascara on your lashes can make brown eyes pop?
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ayala Malls unveil more 'Symphony of Lights' locations, new gift exchange concept

Ayala Malls unveil more 'Symphony of Lights' locations, new gift exchange concept

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
The popular lights show at Ayala Malls, "Symphony of Lights," will be lit in more of its malls across the country in time...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio looking for new 'Karate Kid'

Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio looking for new 'Karate Kid'

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Actors Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan will be reprising their "The Karate Kid" roles for a new entry in the beloved franchise,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
World of Frozen food includes slow-cooked lamb, Olaf ice cream, Arendelle treats

World of Frozen food includes slow-cooked lamb, Olaf ice cream, Arendelle treats

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Eating in the newly opened World of Frozen theme park in Hong Kong Disneyland is an experiential journey, said park director...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Yasmien Kurdi pregnant with baby no. 2

Yasmien Kurdi pregnant with baby no. 2

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actress Yasmien Kurdi revealed that she and her husband Rey Soldevilla are expecting their second child. 
Lifestyle
fbtw
Remaining BTS members begin military enlistment

Remaining BTS members begin military enlistment

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
The remaining members of K-pop group BTS have began the process of enlisting in Korea's mandatory military service.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with