Establishing Hands on Manila vegetable gardens in public schools during COVID-19 pandemic

By converting 10 public school spaces into flourishing vegetable gardens, Hands On Manila sowed the seeds of self-sufficiency and resilience, forging a path towards a more secure food future.

The pandemic laid bare the fragility of global supply chains, leaving communities vulnerable. Hands On Manila (HOM) recognized the urgent need for localized solutions. Urban gardening, once seen as a valuable educational tool, emerged as a lifeline for communities facing uncertainty.

HOM's "COVID-19 Sustainable Food Security" initiative in Servathon 2020 turned this challenge into an opportunity for transformation. By converting 10 public school spaces into flourishing vegetable gardens, HOM sowed the seeds of self-sufficiency and resilience, forging a path towards a more secure food future.

Building on the success of the previous year, HOM unveiled its "Harvest for Health" program during its Servathon 2021. Amid ongoing challenges, this initiative demonstrated the healing power of gardening. Another 10 public school vegetable gardens became sanctuaries of well-being for volunteers, students and families.

Servathon 2020 and 2021 adopted a total of 2,431 square meters of idle land to create 20 gardens that benefited 37,322 beneficiaries to date.

The said 20 adopted vegetable gardens were:

Timoteo Paez Elementary School

Camp. Claudio Elementary School

Manuel Roxas Elementary School

Silangan Elementary School

Tipas National High School

Capt. Hipolito Francisco Elementary School, Annex

Sto. Rosario Elementary School

Ricardo P Cruz Sr Elementary School

Kapt. Jose Cardones Elementary School

P. Manalo Elementary School

Mandaluyong Addition Hills Elementary School

Taguig Science High School

Palar Integrated School

Chosen Children Village Foundation

15th Avenue Elementary School, Quezon City

Dr. Artemio E. Natividad Elementary School

Baclaran Elementary School, Unit I

Cipriaco P. Tinga Elementary School

Cipriano Sta. Teresa Elementary School

Villamor Airbase Elementary School

From the 20 adopted community vegetable gardens, HOM conducted a bi-weekly harvest of the following crops: spinach, sitaw, patola, papaya, saluyot, munggo, sigarilyas, chili, lettuce, cucumber, mustasa, okra, kangkong, pechay, patola, kamatis, talong, upo, talinum, alugbati and calamansi.

Community cohesion through gardening

Amid social distancing measures, the HOM urban gardening initiative brought communities together in a unique way. Volunteers, students, teachers, and parents collaborated to nurture these gardens, fostering a sense of shared purpose and responsibility. While adhering to safety protocols, gardening activities provided an avenue for meaningful interaction, offering a respite from isolation. Seedlings were grown and distributed, produce was harvested and cooked for the members of the schools and the community.

Through the act of planting, nurturing, and harvesting, HOM is cultivating not just vegetable gardens, but a sense of hope and agency that transcends adversity. In these trying times, urban gardening proves that even amidst uncertainty, HOM can sow the seeds of a brighter, more secure future.

HOM is grateful to all its sponsors and donors who contributed to the success of this initiative:

American Express

Assumption College High School Class of '81

BPI Foundation

EON Group

Far Eastern University

ICTSI Foundation

London Stock Exchange Group

New World Makati Hotel

Northern Trust

One Meralco Foundation

Rockwell Land

Romulo Law

Ted and Marianne Po

The F31 Group

True Value

WEnergy

Wells Fargo

HOM likewise wishes to thank its past and current board of directors, friends and individual donors who gave generously and to help complete the 20 gardens in celebration of the foundation’s 20th anniversary.