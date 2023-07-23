Notes from a cancer warrior

In May I wrote about Dr. Ryke Geerd Hamer’s German New Medicine. I wrote I had breast cancer — not to talk about it, but to share with others who have the same ailment all the things I have learned. I mentioned Danny Carroll, author of a book titled Terminal Cancer is a Misdiagnosis. Since then I have gotten in touch with him, sent him a column I had written. He responded, sent me his 400-page book via email (which I simply couldn’t open) and a six-minute audio with a Dr. Varghese, a homeopathic Indian (not Native American), talking on Daily Germanic New Medicine (GNM) Global Health Tips. I tried to open that also, but couldn’t quite grasp Dr. Varghese’s accent.

A friend insisted I have a blood test to confirm whether or not I had cancer. Turned out I had Level 2. But by this time my daughters had recommended Eli Abela to me. I consulted her on the German New Medicine. She told me first not to be afraid of cancer, as I once was, and to try to figure out what trauma had caused it.

She also told me to stop whatever medication I was using topically for my cancer. Just cover it to prevent soiling of clothes and beddings, she said. It began with a lot of inflammation and bleeding but that has gone down tremendously. No more shooting pains now. I am very comfortable.

My son sent me an article written by an American that told about his mother having breast cancer and how he treated her with capsules made from Turkey Tail mushrooms. She got cured. Surprisingly I found Turkey Tail mushrooms in Lazada. So I ordered some and am taking two 1,200 milligram capsules a day. It’s less than P1,500 for a bottle of 200 capsules.

My daughter sent me a video of an Australian homeopath who more or less believed in treating cancer the natural way. She talked about putting castor oil packs on the area. “I use castor oil on my neck and eyelashes,” I said, realizing how silly I sounded. But I remember when I was small running around the house to avoid taking foul-smelling castor oil when it was “fashionable” to give children laxatives once a month.

Then, four years ago when I went to the States, I discovered odorless castor oil at a drugstore and bought it to put on my eyelashes like I did when I was in freshman high. It was supposed to thicken and lengthen them. One night I decided to try and put castor oil on my neck to prevent wrinkles. “Put it on your cancer now,” my daughter said, giggling. I did and noticed an improvement, too. Much less bleeding.

Remember how once I complained about motherhood? I said it was like being an egg. You cracked the eggshell when your children reached puberty and released the egg. Then you were thrown away as eggshells often are. Well, when you are facing 80 your children treat you like a fabulous Fabergé egg. I am now so grateful to God for giving me my children who are far away but are taking care of me.

“What does Eli have to say about your present condition?” a daughter asks.

“Haven’t seen her lately but am much better,” I reply.

“Please update her and get advice on your next steps, okay?” she said. So I did.

Eli’s reply, ”When fluids start to subside, it’s in the tail end of the repair phase. This will kick in the next phase of putting in scar tissue and cleaning out debris... not sure about the look coming back to normal — I think it can but will also take time. You’ve been wonderfully patient.”

Me? Patient? I heartily disagree! But to all the people I sent texts to telling them to get in touch with Danny Carroll, I hope that satisfied you for a while. I don’t know why I couldn’t download the book. My daughter is sending me a hard copy soon. When I have it, you can ask me questions and I will send you answers. Also I hope you can understand Dr. Varghese’s accent now. I tried to listen to him continuously and can understand him better. He talks about German New Medicine and Dr. Hamer’s point of view that all disease begins with a trauma and all disease is naturally treatable.

That’s why I write about my experience. It has made me believe in German New Medicine and I want to study it further. I have been treating my cancer naturally without chemotherapy, radiation or mastectomy. I thank God every night for making me dislike chemotherapy, radiation and mastectomy. He made me look for alternative cures and I found them because of Him. I am profoundly grateful.

* * *

