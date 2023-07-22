^

Manila pianos strikes a chord

OH YES, IT’S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
July 22, 2023 | 12:00am
Manila pianos strikes a chord
(Standing) Guest of honor, Venezuelan actor and singer Fernando Carrillo with (seated) Manila Pianos Makati president and COO Gina Faustino Ronquillo

Manila Pianos Makati, the prestigious hub for all things melodic, led by its industrious president and COO Gina Faustino Ronquillo, resonated with enchantment as it hosted a remarkable classical night brimming with musical delights.

Attended by several prominent personalities from the government, diplomatic, and social circles, as well as guest of honor, well-known Venezuelan actor and singer Fernando Carrillo, the grand event exuded warmth and fervor, which captivated the hearts of the audience.

Amid the elegant ambiance, gifted musicians and artists showcased their virtuosity, leaving everyone spellbound with a mesmerizing symphony of melodies.

Manila Pianos Makati proved once again why it remains at the top, uniting enthusiasts for a night that celebrated the eternal magic of music.

Turkish Ambassador Niyazi Evren Aykol and madam Indri with Finnish Ambassador Juha Markus Pyykkoe and Department of Education (DepEd) undersecretary Epimaco Densing III

Of polka dots and red delights

The Lovely Ladies Group enjoyed a fascinating evening at Dr. Wine Poblacion restaurant in Makati City, as polka dots set the dress code for the delightful gathering.

Adding a vibrant touch, the birthday celebrators dazzled in bright red attire, creating a joyful ambiance.

The event proved to be a fun-filled night with exciting prizes and giveaways generously provided by the group’s organizer, kind-hearted Marissa Fenton. Moreover, everyone was treated to valuable wellness and beauty tips by charming speaker Michelle Sison.

As a highlight, lucky attendees had a chance to win free beauty treatments from Crystal Jacinto’s renowned Villa Medica.

Gerard Ramirez, Michelle Sison, and Jayelles president Roselle Rebano

* * *

 

