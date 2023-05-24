^

Lifestyle

Ukrainian protester covers self in fake blood on Cannes red carpet

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 4:07pm
Ukrainian protester covers self in fake blood on Cannes red carpet
Ilona Chernobai, wearing a dress in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, is detained by security after she covered herself in fake blood on the stairs on the Festival Palace ahead of the screening of the film "Acide" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
AFP / Christophe Simon

MANILA, Philippines — A Ukrainian content creator made a statement while on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet by covering herself in fake blood to show support for her home country.

Ilona Chernobai is a fitness trainer from Ukraine with a million Instagram followers invited to the prestigious film festival this year where she took the opporunity to send a message to followers and individuals keeping tabs on Cannes.

Chernobai wore a dress with the colors of the Ukrainian flag and while on the steps up to the Palais, she took out bags of fake blood to pour over herself with. Security personnel quickly grabbed her and took her aside, off the red carpet.

The content creator later posted a video of the incident, done before the screening of French movie "Acide," and called it a successful reminder for what was still happening in Ukraine.

"I'm very glad that my act has spread across all the world media! People should not forget about us!," said Chernobai's caption when translated to English. "The action was in support of the occupied territories and our people who live [in Ukraine]!"

Chernobai also said that could no longer post about the festival — banned from it entirely — and her very own account was under threat of being deleted, "I did what I had to do! I am proud of myself that I was able to! Even though it was very very scary."

She ended her caption praising her country and hoped Instagram users would spread awareness of her actions. Chernobai had also posted photos of her blue-and-yellow dress before she proceeded with her protest.

Cannes had previously banned any kind of protests in the festival's surroundings. Last year Russian delegates were banned from the festival following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED: Cannes jury members back Hollywood writers' strike

CANNES

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

UKRAINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge UK govt over security

Prince Harry loses bid to challenge UK govt over security

By Agence France-Presse | 5 hours ago
Prince Harry, known formally as the Duke of Sussex, had been asking for a legal review of a decision refusing him permission...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge UK govt over security

Prince Harry loses bid to challenge UK govt over security

By Agence France-Presse | 5 hours ago
Prince Harry, known formally as the Duke of Sussex, had been asking for a legal review of a decision refusing him permission...
World
fbtw
Carolina Herrera previews summer collection

Carolina Herrera previews summer collection

By Gracie Go | 13 days ago
AJ Olpindo and Agile Zamora organized a Carolina Herrera event, putting together the guest list. Following the preview of...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'Cool new entry points' to exploring the force - Through animation

'Cool new entry points' to exploring the force - Through animation

By Scott R. Garceau | 9 days ago
When Disney head Bob Iger spoke of this being the “century of Star Wars” after the company acquired Lucasfilm...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Erwan Heussaff, 3 other Filipino chefs receive nods in 2023 James Beard Awards

Erwan Heussaff, 3 other Filipino chefs receive nods in 2023 James Beard Awards

By Kristofer Purnell | 15 minutes ago
Celebrity chef Erwan Heussaff and three other chefs with Filipino heritage were nominated at this year's James Beard...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Wes Anderson says lockdown helped inspire 'Asteroid City'

Wes Anderson says lockdown helped inspire 'Asteroid City'

By Eric Randolph | 5 hours ago
Wes Anderson says he wanted to pay homage to actors, who remain something of a mystery to him, even after working with the...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Michelle Yeoh, Brie Larson party in Cannes at 2 am in viral video

Michelle Yeoh, Brie Larson party in Cannes at 2 am in viral video

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Brie Larson met for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival and ended up partying together...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'Lord of the Rings' composer Howard Shore dreams his scores

'Lord of the Rings' composer Howard Shore dreams his scores

By Eric Randolph | 5 hours ago
Howard Shore welcomes any effort to recognize the work of film composers, who he says play a crucial role in "maintaining...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Common causes of kitchen fires and how to stop them

Common causes of kitchen fires and how to stop them

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 hours ago
Of the different areas in the house, the kitchen is the most likely place where a fire can start.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with