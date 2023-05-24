Ukrainian protester covers self in fake blood on Cannes red carpet

Ilona Chernobai, wearing a dress in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, is detained by security after she covered herself in fake blood on the stairs on the Festival Palace ahead of the screening of the film "Acide" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — A Ukrainian content creator made a statement while on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet by covering herself in fake blood to show support for her home country.

Ilona Chernobai is a fitness trainer from Ukraine with a million Instagram followers invited to the prestigious film festival this year where she took the opporunity to send a message to followers and individuals keeping tabs on Cannes.

Chernobai wore a dress with the colors of the Ukrainian flag and while on the steps up to the Palais, she took out bags of fake blood to pour over herself with. Security personnel quickly grabbed her and took her aside, off the red carpet.

The content creator later posted a video of the incident, done before the screening of French movie "Acide," and called it a successful reminder for what was still happening in Ukraine.

"I'm very glad that my act has spread across all the world media! People should not forget about us!," said Chernobai's caption when translated to English. "The action was in support of the occupied territories and our people who live [in Ukraine]!"

Chernobai also said that could no longer post about the festival — banned from it entirely — and her very own account was under threat of being deleted, "I did what I had to do! I am proud of myself that I was able to! Even though it was very very scary."

She ended her caption praising her country and hoped Instagram users would spread awareness of her actions. Chernobai had also posted photos of her blue-and-yellow dress before she proceeded with her protest.

Cannes had previously banned any kind of protests in the festival's surroundings. Last year Russian delegates were banned from the festival following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

