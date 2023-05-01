^

Reinvented 'INC Chronicles' vows to be more engaging for modern audience

Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 10:00am
Reinvented 'INC Chronicles' vows to be more engaging for modern audience
INC Museum director Cornelio Cortez (1st from right) speaks during the relaunching of "INC Chronicles" special screening last Friday at the INC Museum.
MANILA, Philippines – "INC Chronicles," a weekly television feature-documentary that delves into the rich history and community-building efforts of the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s (INC) various local congregations, has recently undergone tech-driven enhancements to make the show more visually engaging in today’s fast-changing media landscape.

With a sharper cinematography, spruced up digital graphics and creative animation, the re-envisioned program aims to better connect with today’s younger audiences and those yet unfamiliar with the Church’s storied beginnings. 

The show's new episodes highlight the struggles, lessons and timeless Christian values that marked the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s formative years in various communities around the Philippines and abroad. 

It seeks to create a deeper appreciation for the INC’s history and how its spiritual and humanitarian activities have been helping drive community growth and empowerment for over a century.  

Members watching the special screening of "INC Chronicles."

"INC Chronicles" is broadcast every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. on INCTV, with reruns on the same day at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 p.m. It is a co-production of the Christian Era Broadcasting Service International Inc. (CEBSI Inc.), the religious media arm of the Iglesia Ni Cristo, and the INC Museum.

In an interview, INC Museum director Cornelio Cortez emphasized the value of chronicling the story of the Iglesia Ni Cristo and expressed gratitude for the Church’s continued growth. 

“The hand of God is present during all those decades. We are thankful,” he stated.

The interior of the INC Museum in Quezon City.

According to Cortez, the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s dedication to preserving its history and cultural heritage is also reflected in the INC Museum, which houses over 17,000 protected catalog items inside temperature-controlled and humidity-monitored rooms. 

From its humble beginnings of preaching at riversides and small town houses in the Philippines to becoming a global religious institution, the Iglesia Ni Cristo has millions of members in over 7,000 congregations spread across 164 countries and territories worldwide.

