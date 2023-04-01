SM Prime expands commercial footprint with SM Officesâ€™ FourE-Com Center

SM Prime expands commercial footprint with SM Offices’ FourE-Com Center

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, expands its premium office portfolio with the launch of FourE-com Center, the latest Pre-LEED Gold-certified office building in the vibrant SM Mall of Asia Complex.

“We are expanding our office portfolio on the back of our growth momentum and optimism on the continued recovery of the real estate industry,” said Alexis Ortiga, Vice President for Commercial Properties Group of SM Prime. “This is supported by return-to-office policies, take-up of office spaces driven by e-commerce, BPOs and data centers, and demand for innovative and sustainable office solutions that necessitate growth in the real estate sector.”

Cutting the ribbon to celebrate the grand launch of FourE-com Center in the Mall of Asia Complex: (from left) David Zaballero, Arquitectonica Director; Harvey Sy, SM Prime Planning and Design; Hans Sy Jr., SM EDD President; Alexis Ortiga, SM Commercial Properties Group Head; Lee Meng Kong, SM Prime Engineering; and Erickberth Calupe, GPMC Property Management

SM Offices is building resilient, future-ready offices and is increasing its domestic foothold with leasable spaces in strategic locations across the country. Its latest development, FourE-Com Center, is designed by multi-awarded and globally renowned architectural firm and master planner Arquitectonica. Known for their design innovations with the use of materials, color, and geometry, Arquitectonica’s vision for FourE-Com Center is inspired by crystal formations, with three adjacent rhombic towers sprawling down from a landscaped, sky-garden podium.

Offering over 100,000 square meters of leasable area spread across three towers of 15 floors each, FourE-com boasts of a courtyard podium on the fifth floor that is poised to become a premier dining destination. It is envisioned to carry a variety of mid- to high-end restaurants catering to diners with diverse food and entertainment cravings. This sky garden also doubles as a communal plaza that promotes healthier living by providing a respite to refresh one’s mind while overlooking the majestic Manila Bay horizon.

Following on the heels of the E-Com Series of office buildings and other SM Prime properties, FourE-com Center is dedicated to optimizing business operations while minimizing the impact on the environment by integrating ESG-sensitive strategies from construction to operation. The building’s sustainable design features include a double-glazed glass curtain to allow natural light to penetrate into office spaces, the use of LED lighting, water-saving fixtures and aerators, pressure-operated escalators, and recycled water for irrigation. Other building elements also include bike racks, shower rooms, and interconnected, elevated walkways to encourage a reduction in the carbon footprint.

Expanding its portfolio of sustainable office buildings is SM Offices’ contribution to SM Prime’s vision of building innovative and sustainable developments. SM Offices sets a high bar for its office buildings. By adhering to strict standards and securing the coveted and most widely used green building rating system, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, SM Offices vouches that its office buildings are efficient, cost-effective, and better for their tenant-partners, employees, and the environment.

Among SM Offices’ LEED-certified buildings are the ThreeE-Com Center in the Mall of Asia Complex, Mega Tower in the Ortigas CBD, Aura Tower in BGC, and North Towers in Quezon City.