Tweetie Gonzalez: 'I would rather sleep than go out, pursue good health rather than worry about size and weight'

LIFE AND STYLE - Millet M. Mananquil - The Philippine Star
March 29, 2023 | 12:00am
Tweetie Gonzalez: 'I would rather sleep than go out, pursue good health rather than worry about size and weight'
Formula for a happy marriage? “We treat each other with kindness,” says Tweetie de Leon-Gonzalez with husband Mon. She wears a TdLG swimsuit, one-sided with a semi-precious stone.

Tweetie de Leon-Gonzalez is what a ‘50s woman would like to have.

Timeless beauty. Super brains. A purposeful, prayerful life. Career success. Happy marriage with a handsome, hardworking guy. And good children.

The supermodel has it all. Does her life read like a fairy tale? The Okay Ka, Fairy Ko actress is grounded in reality.

Add to the beauty and brains a body that is still swimsuit-ready. She has been ready for swimsuits all her life, she must have dived early for yet another pursuit coming (aside from jewelry making) — swimsuit designing.

“Swimsuits are very much a part of my life. I have a sinful amount of swimwear which I have accumulated over many years, some even from the ‘90s when my children were still babies, mostly kept for nostalgia.  Nevertheless, like everyone else, I have my favorites. Because of the cut and perhaps the color and fabric, too,” Tweetie says.

Tweetie de Leon-Gonzalez’s TdLG x The Shape Shop Swim has classic but fun swimsuits for everyone. Available at the Rhett Eala Concept Store in Greenbelt 5, Makati

“This fascination for swimsuits has been with me since I was much younger, long before I had interest in designing and creating. I would try one and make little notes on little details that could make it look, feel and fit better. Being attuned, as well, to other women’s version of a perfect style and fit gave me a clearer picture of what can be made for all of us.”

Simply called TdeLG, her swimsuit line, which she describes as “classic but fun,” is done in collab with The Shape Shop, with Patti Manuel-Go spearheading production.

Her line is available at the Rhett Eala Concept Store in Greenbelt 5.

What anti-aging tips does 56-year-old Tweetie have for women? “Though I feel good all around, there have been a few struggles and realizations now that I am  over 50 —occasional injuries which I am learning to manage only now, greater interest in sleeping in rather than going out. And the pursuit of good health in mind, body and spirit, over youthful weight and size.

“I have also learned, finally, to let go of things beyond my control. Forgive myself for past mistakes. And enrich my prayer life. All these have afforded me a peaceful, bright and happy mindset, as well as pleasurable, restful nights,” explains Tweetie.

See? I told you Tweetie is grounded in reality. I saw how okay this fairy (you know that she was also an actress in her past life, starring in Okay Ka, Fairy Ko) was when I attended Myrza Sison’s wedding in Tuscany in 2009 and the bride’s “S Girls” model-best friends, which included Tweetie, were there. I saw Tweetie and the rest up close for several days and I enjoyed their repartees and their wacky but intelligent conversations.

What has given her the best feeling of fulfilment?

“I have so much to improve on, and I enjoy experiencing the yearning to learn, even and most especially, motherhood. It is singularly the most fulfilling role I have ever assumed. As the days go by, as the children (Sabina, Lorenzo, Nicolas and Alfonso) grow and mature, there are many things about each of them that I discover. How to raise and parent them together with my husband, Mons, is forever changing. I certainly learn a lot about myself just by watching how they have turned out,” explains Tweetie.

What’s Tweetie and Mon’s formula for a happy marriage?  “Be kind to each other. Be mindful of each other’s feelings, time, wants and needs.”

Model: Sabina Gonzalez Photographer: Jo Ann Bitagcol

* * *

Follow the author on Instagram and Facebook @milletmartinezmananquil. Email her at [email protected] and [email protected]

