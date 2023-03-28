What does the future hold for cancer patients?

#ClosetheCancerCareGaps: The Philippine National Cancer Summit is an initiative to unite together in the fight against the global cancer epidemic.

Last February 4, we celebrated ‘‘World Cancer Day,” an initiative to unite together in the fight against the global cancer epidemic.

This year’s theme, “#ClosetheCancerCareGaps,” was also relevant for Filipino cancer patients because it reminded them of the promise of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act or what we know as the NICCA, which was signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte on Feb. 14, 2019.

The law promises the strengthening health systems’ capacities, increasing investments for better care, and timely access to quality services and medicines throughout the cancer care continuum.

Since its passage, major progress has been made, but its full implementation is far from the horizon.

“I feel very ambivalent because it has been four years since the NICCA has been passed, and personally I can’t wait to see this law fully implemented,” said Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala, founding member and vice president of the Cancer Coalition Philippines, and founding president of ICanServe Fou ndation. “As a journalist, I’m a deadline-driven person. And for me, any delay in cancer care means we’ll miss the chance to say, ‘today we saved a life.’ This cancer summit should never end in talk.”

Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala, founding president of ICanServe Foundation.

From policy to meaningful actions

Over 1,500 healthcare professions, cancer patients, and business leaders gathered at the Philippine National Cancer Summit (PNCS) on Feb. 23 to 24 calling for the whole-of-society approach to advance the cancer care system in the country. And this only proves one thing: Cancer isn’t something that one should tackle alone.

Organized by the Philippine College of Surgeons Cancer Commission Foundation (PCS CanCom), together with the Philippine Cancer Society and Cancer Coalition Philippines, the event provided an opportunity to discuss how various sectors can communicate, complement, and collaborate to bridge gaps in cancer care.

The two-day summit featured in-depth discussions for patient, healthcare providers, healthcare professionals, and finance and private industries.

“Everyone here is a key actor in transforming patients’ lives,” noted Dr. Ramy Roxas, chairman, PCS CanCom. “Everyone of us in this room has a role in its implementation. For this summit, we wanted the participants to go home with a clearer vision and understanding that comprehensive cancer care requires a whole-of-society approach. That each one of us has a role to play in the implementation of a truly working NICCA.”

A labor of love

Senator JV Ejercito, the primary principal author of NICCA, said in a recorded message that the NICCA law is the result of combined labor of love.

“The NICCA was brought out not only by necessity but mainly because of our love for life — from the moment we’ve filed the bill to the conduct of many committee hearings, to the debates in the plenary hall until the bill was signed into low,” enthused Senator Ejercity, who’s wife Cindy is a cancer survivor. “Your labor of love for your family was our weapon to constantly move forward.”

And although there are a lot to be done to accelerate cancer control post-pandemic, its proponents are taking the right direction both nationally and locally.

“Let us take this time to ensure that we build upon the momentum of our summit and shed out a trajectory to ensure that the objectives of NICCA are met, that we reduce the pain and suffering of all Filipinos with cancer and their family’s,” said Rep. Alfred Vargas, principal author of NICCA.

Built on the impending implementation of the NICCA, the PNCS is aimed at boosting cancer control efforts, improve survivorship, and reduce the burden on Filipino patient and carers.

“The NICCA law as pointed out by Senator Ejercito is a law crafted out of love,” said Ted Padilla, executive director, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Phils. (PHAP). “With the availability of cancer treatments out there, we can actually personalize treatments to address the different kinds of cancers. The challenge is actually getting these treatments here in the country.”

Senator JV Ejercito, primary author of NICCA.

And in the fight against cancer, innovation is key.

The biopharmaceutical researches being presented in the country by PHAP are innovating with an increased understanding of cancer. In fact, there are over 3,000 potential live-saving medicines and vaccines being developed for cancer.

“Our aspiration is to see cancer transform to just another chronic condition whereby drugs are taken as maintenance,” said Padilla in a previous interview.

Among the promises of NICCA is the establishment of a Cancer Assistance Fund, which will provide financial assistance for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of financially challenged patients, and the expansion of benefits for cancer patients under PhilHealth.

“Even if we have the best laws on cancer, if it’s not funded, it’s just poetry,” says Carmen Auste, senior vice president, Cancer Coalition of the Philippines. “So we’re asking our legislators and political leaders. Huwag po natin gawing poetry lang ang NICCA.”