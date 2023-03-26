^

Lifestyle

A school for innovation

FROM MY HEART - Barbara Gonzalez-Ventura - The Philippine Star
March 26, 2023 | 12:00am

I ran into a young male friend in his mid-20s who was taking a week’s leave.

“Are you going to relax?” I asked curiously.

He said, “Just going home to our province because it’s my father’s first death anniversary.”

“He must have died young,” I commented.

“He died at 53 from too much drink that gave him stomach cancer. That runs in the family. My uncle also died of the same thing. They wake up in the morning and drink all day. Maybe they didn’t have enough things to do,” he said.

Suddenly he made me think. This probably was the result of our educational system that produced a lot of people who cannot imagine what other things they might do. When I was in my 40s I was head of a corporate foundation. I got my hands on research that told me that children in the Philippines mostly finished schooling at Grade 5. Then they dropped out to help their families farm or do handicrafts. Most of the handicrafts were pretty standard like the man in the barrel in Baguio, the typical silver jewelry, the stuffed dyed frogs. Basically our poor people need more imagination. But how do you teach that?

Once I asked a marketing expert if he could come up with a curriculum that would teach children in the lower grades — say Grades 1 to 4 — the basics of marketing. How do you see what a market wants when in the wet market everyone is selling the same vegetables? Will anyone try to sell a sweet potato ice cream? Now they sell banana bread and carrot cake. How did that begin? The thing I was looking for was the imagination to try vegetable ice cream, to adventure into it and finally come up with a successful line.

The marketing guru was not interested. I think he thought children were too small at that age to imagine anything. I thought otherwise and wanted to get them in the habit of opening their eyes to possibilities — something little children can easily do and suggest to their parents, who might listen. The marketing man was simply looking for a sponsor for his book. The lunch was a failure for both of us.

I think it’s time to question our standards. I remember once being very impressed by the then Department of Science and Technology (DOST) because they were inventive. Somebody came up with a cloth made from banana fiber. We were trying to work with them on natural dyes, which we were trying to revive then. They had good inventions but they didn’t seem to take off or get enough press. There is something that should be in the planning but is not there. I now don’t remember what it was.

Now we have design schools. In my children’s day we had to go to the US to get into a fashion institute of merchandising that taught how to design and market things for the fashion market. Now we have them here but I think they are only for rich people. There is St. Benilde. I know they once taught photography, beading and computer skills that taught students how to produce computer games. Now they have a hotel and restaurant facility. These are the schools I know that teach people how to do things.

I have a daughter who took theater arts in the State University of New York (SUNY). I went with her to purchase her college things. They were hammer, nails, measuring tape for carpenters, screwdrivers and other tools. When I visited her in school I got dizzy when I walked into the costume department. I felt that if I ever reincarnated as a student again that is where I would like to study — in a place that designs and produces costumes for productions from pearls and rhinestones to leather and studs, from wigs to headdresses to sandals and boots, everything from head to toe of whatever nationality the movie was about. I would die with pleasure learning in a place like that.

Now that I am old I just wonder: why are we not like that? Is it because we do not appreciate our imaginations? We do not allow ourselves to innovate enough? We seem so afraid of taking risks. Of course, there are a few of us who innovate but certainly I feel there should be more, more imaginative teaching, more drive for novelty and work. I suspect it starts in schools.

Maybe someone should start a crafts school, invite people who might want to teach their crafts maybe for three months. All manner of crafts to give people new ideas. Then have a periodic exhibit so people can see what others created and we can l see if innovation happens.

Is this a good idea or is the heat just driving me crazy?

Please text your opinion to 0998-991-2287.

