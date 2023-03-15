Ted Failon, Danton Remoto share stories about taxi drivers that loyally listen to their radio shows

MANILA, Philippines — Most people who have ridden a taxi in Metro Manila will say their drivers are tuned in to Radyo5 or 92.3 FM more than any other radio station.

Even the radio station hosts are aware of their popularity among taxi drivers, even having personal or virtual encounters with them that solidify the kind of bond they have.

During the rebranding launch of the radio station as Radyo5 92.3 TRUE FM last March 11 at the Quezon Memorial Circle, veteran journalists Ted Failon and Danton Remoto shared some of the experiences they had with taxi drivers.

Remoto, who recently returned to the Philippines, said he often takes taxis now again after selling his car which easily broke down and drivers often recognize his voice.

"'Pag nagsalita na ako, 'Alam mo 'yung boses mo, alam ko 'yan, 'Remoto Contol' pero iniwan kami noon,'" Remoto said, referencing his former show on Radyo5; he had to explain that he did not leave them, he just had work in different countries.

Remoto joked that taxi drivers never gave them discounts, but they would always share how helpful their shows have been to them, some even asking Remoto advice on getting their children an education as he is a teacher.

"Nagtatanong talaga ang mga taxi driver, sabi nila gusto nila ipaaral mga anak para hindi sila mag-taxi driver na humahabol ng boundary gabi-gabi," Remoto continued.

He also shared another story about a taxi driver who planned to work overseas so he asked advice where he could offer his services as a driver and welder, and the journalist suggested working in the Middle East as a stepping stone to working in New Zealand and/or Canada where there are many openings.

"Nakakatulong 'yung kaunti naming kaalaman... Mayroon silang sense of loyalty, mga taxi driver, na nakikinig sa'min. Parang mas magalang sila pag alam na taga-Radyo5 ka," Remoto quipped. "Malakas po talaga... Mayroon silang pagmamahal sa Radyo5."

Failon meanwhile shared some encounters with taxi drivers that he has during a segment of his own radio show where he extends help after hearing their personal stories of frequently listening to Radyo5, among others

One encounter was about a taxi driver who frequently listened to Failon's show simply about how difficult his life is, while another was about a taxi driver who had his cellphone and some cash stolen by a passenger,

"Ang mga nakikinig sa amin, depende roon sa kuwentong buhay ng manggagawa — taxi driver man o market vendor — agad kaming nagbibigay ng tulong," Failon said, adding that they instantly offer assistance to such listeners who call in.

Patunay ito na nakikinig sila dahil kuwentong buhay nila ay kuwentong buhay ng aming nilalahad sa radio, ang ganda ng pakiramdam na maging daluyan nitong ugnayan," Failon added.

