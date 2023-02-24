^

Lifestyle

Childhood letter by King Charles III to 'granny' found in attic

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 12:21pm
Childhood letter by King Charles III to 'granny' found in attic
Composite image of King Charles III and the letter he wrote to his grandmother when he was six years old
AFP / Victoria Jones, Hansons Auctioneers

MANILA, Philippines — A letter written by Great Britain's King Charles III when he was six years old was discovered in an attic by a farm manager while doing Christmas cleaning.

The young Charles had addressed the letter to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, on a piece of paper with a Buckingham Palace header.

"Dear Granny, I am sorry that you are ill. I hope you will be better soon," read the short letter. "Lots of love from Charles."

The latter portion was written on the back, which also had colorful circles and kisses drawn by the then-prince.

Apart from the letter, the farm manager also found other royal memorabilia, such as photos, event invitations, postcards, gift tags, royal menus, other Buckingham Palace letters, and a copy of Queen Elizabeth II's 1956 Christmas speech.

Related: King Charles III coronation: Processions, concert, Prince Harry? What to expect

"We were pretty gobsmacked, but we weren’t sure whether anyone would be interested in it," said the unnamed farm manager, adding that the items were given to him by his mother and originated from his grandfather, who worked for the Queen Mother’s personal protection force during the 1950s.

All the royal memorabilia will be given to an auction house. They are expected to make around £4,000 (P264,000) and as much as £10,000 (P661,000).

The letter by the young Charles alone is estimated to be between £2,000 and £3,000 (P132,000 to P198,000).

Charles ascended to the British throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September 2022; an official coronation ceremony and celebration are set for May 2023.

RELATED: UK's Royal Mail unveils first King Charles stamps

KING CHARLES III

ROYAL FAMILY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The scents of seduction

The scents of seduction

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 10 days ago
Using perfumes to smell good and seduce goes back to ancient times. The earliest recorded perfume discovery was thousands...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Make your vocation your vacation

Make your vocation your vacation

By Christine S. Dayrit | 1 day ago
“The secret to success,” Mark Twain once said, “is making your vacation your vocation.” I would say...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Pulp Live World makes history with Enhypen's 'manifesto' in Manila

Pulp Live World makes history with Enhypen's 'manifesto' in Manila

By Gracie Go | 1 day ago
A full-blown weekend dedicated to Engene (Enhypen’s fanclub name) was recently concluded from Feb. 3-5. The phenomenal...
Lifestyle
fbtw
An all-black affair

An all-black affair

By Maurice Arcache | February 1, 2023 - 12:00am
Businesswoman and wine connoisseur Lina Sullivan, wife of British national David Sullivan, celebrated her birthday at the...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Twins finish as valedictorian, salutatorian at New York high school

Twins finish as valedictorian, salutatorian at New York high school

By Kristofer Purnell | 44 minutes ago
Fraternal twins Gloria and Victoria Guerrier are finishing high school as the valedictorian and salutatorian,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
AJ Raval hits back at bashers calling her 'kabit, homewrecker'

AJ Raval hits back at bashers calling her 'kabit, homewrecker'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Actress AJ Raval clapped back at several bashers who called her a mistress and a homewrecker, accusing the actress of being...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Homo sapiens in Europe used bow-and-arrow 54,000 years ago &mdash; study

Homo sapiens in Europe used bow-and-arrow 54,000 years ago — study

By Chris Lefkow | 4 hours ago
A cave in southern France has revealed evidence of the first use of bows and arrows in Europe by modern humans some 54,000...
Lifestyle
fbtw
NCCA dishes out 33 awards for 15th Ani ng Dangal

NCCA dishes out 33 awards for 15th Ani ng Dangal

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts handed out 33 trophies at this year's Ani ng Dangal Awards, with several...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Dolly de Leon, Billy Crawford, Joaquin Domagoso among 15th Ani ng Dangal awardees

Dolly de Leon, Billy Crawford, Joaquin Domagoso among 15th Ani ng Dangal awardees

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Several actors and films were recognized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts as recipients at the 15th...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with