Childhood letter by King Charles III to 'granny' found in attic

Composite image of King Charles III and the letter he wrote to his grandmother when he was six years old

MANILA, Philippines — A letter written by Great Britain's King Charles III when he was six years old was discovered in an attic by a farm manager while doing Christmas cleaning.

The young Charles had addressed the letter to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, on a piece of paper with a Buckingham Palace header.

"Dear Granny, I am sorry that you are ill. I hope you will be better soon," read the short letter. "Lots of love from Charles."

The latter portion was written on the back, which also had colorful circles and kisses drawn by the then-prince.

Apart from the letter, the farm manager also found other royal memorabilia, such as photos, event invitations, postcards, gift tags, royal menus, other Buckingham Palace letters, and a copy of Queen Elizabeth II's 1956 Christmas speech.

"We were pretty gobsmacked, but we weren’t sure whether anyone would be interested in it," said the unnamed farm manager, adding that the items were given to him by his mother and originated from his grandfather, who worked for the Queen Mother’s personal protection force during the 1950s.

All the royal memorabilia will be given to an auction house. They are expected to make around £4,000 (P264,000) and as much as £10,000 (P661,000).

The letter by the young Charles alone is estimated to be between £2,000 and £3,000 (P132,000 to P198,000).

Charles ascended to the British throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September 2022; an official coronation ceremony and celebration are set for May 2023.

