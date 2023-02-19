'Saranghae,' 'Iniibig Kita': How many ways can you say 'I love you'?

MANILA, Philippines — I love you. These are the three most important words that you can say to the love of your life.

More than chocolates and flowers, these words, when uttered in a most heartfelt way, are sure to melt anyone's heart. Of course, everyone wants to feel loved — especially if the person you love the most loves you back with as much intensity. This message echoes all around the world in different languages, accents and twangs.

But how many ways can you indeed say ‘I love you’? How about taking as many of these by heart and impressing your loved one with so much effort?

Filipino — Mahal kita; Mahal na mahal kita; Iniibig kita.

Japanese — Aishitemasu (formal ‘I love you’); Ashiteru (direct translation of ‘I love you’); Daisuki da (I really like you).

Chinese — Wo ai ni (formal Mandarin); Wo xihuan ni (Mandarin for ‘I like you in a romantic way); Gua ai di (Fookien).

Korean — Saranghae (casual and most common); Saranghaeyo (polite).

Thai — Chan rák khun (‘I love you’ in a formal way); Chan rák teer (‘I love you in a casual way).

Spanish — Yo te amo; Te amo (affirmation of romantic love); Te Quiero (more as an expression of love for family and close friends).

Italian — Ti amo / Io ti amo (I love you); Ti amo cosi tanto (I love you so much).

French — Je t’aime (literal translation of ‘I love you’).

German — Ich liebe dich (‘I love you’ for partner or spouse)

Knowing how to say ‘I love you’ in so many ways assures you that you will always be able to say so to your partner and make him/her feel loved all the time.

