^

Lifestyle

Book Launch at Tesoros

OMG - Gracie Go - The Philippine Star
February 16, 2023 | 12:00am
Book Launch at Tesoros
Jaime A. Florcruz’s The Class of ‘77: How My Classmates Changed China at Tesoros.

Tesoros, the go-to store for authentic and premium handicraft collections since 1945, hosted the book talk and signing of the work of Jaime A. Florcruz, our incoming Philippine Ambassador to China.

His book, The Class of ‘77: How My Classmates Changed China, relates his 12 years of work and study in China, where he witnessed the social upheavals during the Cultural Revolution to its rise as a global force to reckon with while making friends who became both insiders and outsiders in China’s economic and political-power spheres.

Before the book signing, Jaime shared with the audience composed of members from FINEX, alumnae of noted universities and CEOs of top companies, anecdotes and thoughts on how to harmoniously relate with China.

His book is available in Tesoros stores, where it’s part of their well-curated collection of Filipiniana titles chronicling the richness of Philippine history and culture.

Members of FINEX and other guests at the book talk and signing.

BOOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A lecture-dinner on stem cell application

A lecture-dinner on stem cell application

By Maurice Arcache | 1 day ago
Health promotion and disease prevention programs can empower individuals to make healthier choices and reduce their risk of...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Dinner for a dozen

Dinner for a dozen

By Doreen Yu | 1 hour ago
It was a happy reunion of old friends, as well as making new friends, when Renaissance man Ernest Escaler hosted a dinner...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Philipp Plein waves aloha to Manila

Philipp Plein waves aloha to Manila

By Anna Martelino | 1 day ago
Philipp Plein’s new collection reveals a fun, flashy summer vibe. Strong bright hues in Hawaiian-inspired imagery dominate...
Lifestyle
fbtw
More egg-citement!

More egg-citement!

By Manny Gonzalez | 1 hour ago
With eggs now costing so much, a smart household will squeeze the maximum enjoyment out of each egg. In a recent article I...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Forest advocates, indigenous people take spotlight in video anthology series

Forest advocates, indigenous people take spotlight in video anthology series

1 hour ago
Reina Bontuyan has spent more than 20 years of her life promoting responsible travel and care for forests and the environment,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
About perfect moments of sun, fun and community vibes

About perfect moments of sun, fun and community vibes

By Christine Dayrit | 1 hour ago
There is no need to wait for the perfect moment. Just make the moment perfect.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Miss Universe owner sets record straight over bidding wars

Miss Universe owner sets record straight over bidding wars

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 8 hours ago
Khun Anne Jakkaphong Jukrajutatip, chief executive officer of the JKN conglomerate, which owns the Miss Universe Organization...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Missile used to shoot UFO in US costs at least $400k &mdash; reports

Missile used to shoot UFO in US costs at least $400k — reports

9 hours ago
It was more "oops" than "Top Gun" when a US fighter pilot roared up to fire a nearly half-million-dollar Sidewinder missile...
Lifestyle
fbtw
From 'it girls' to 'it moms': Georgina Wilson bares how their lives changed
Exclusive

From 'it girls' to 'it moms': Georgina Wilson bares how their lives changed

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 hours ago
Model Georgina Wilson is quite aware of her and friends Solenn Heussaff, Anne Curtis, Liz Uy, Bea Soriano Dee and cousin Isabelle...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with