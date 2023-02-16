Book Launch at Tesoros

Jaime A. Florcruz’s The Class of ‘77: How My Classmates Changed China at Tesoros.

Tesoros, the go-to store for authentic and premium handicraft collections since 1945, hosted the book talk and signing of the work of Jaime A. Florcruz, our incoming Philippine Ambassador to China.

His book, The Class of ‘77: How My Classmates Changed China, relates his 12 years of work and study in China, where he witnessed the social upheavals during the Cultural Revolution to its rise as a global force to reckon with while making friends who became both insiders and outsiders in China’s economic and political-power spheres.

Before the book signing, Jaime shared with the audience composed of members from FINEX, alumnae of noted universities and CEOs of top companies, anecdotes and thoughts on how to harmoniously relate with China.

His book is available in Tesoros stores, where it’s part of their well-curated collection of Filipiniana titles chronicling the richness of Philippine history and culture.