Dateless on Valentine's Day? Find someone special in the middle of a traffic jam

MANILA, Philippines — No wonder you’re still dateless for Valentine’s Day!

If you’re like any regular working Filipino, then you’re spending approximately 188 hours in Metro Manila traffic jams every year. That’s more than a week taken away from work, family, hobbies, and, yes, even romantic pursuits.

What if you made those otherwise wasted hours work for you instead of against you?

Aiming for the same goal, toothpaste brand Close-Up recently partnered up with ride-hailing app JoyRide to launch #RideCloser, which is meant to be a fun and free carpool blind date while you’re both in transit and, hopefully, create a moment that just might bloom into something special. It is like giving hopeless romantics a good chance at love.

Finding love in the middle of a traffic jam? Why not? If it works, then well and good.

Participants in the blind carpool dating challenge can do videoke while getting to know each other.

Singles aged 18 and above, regardless of gender, orientation and lifestyle, may sign up via https://www.beautyhub.ph/rideCloser/. From the list of singles who sign up, couples will be set up with each other according to their ages, preferences, drop-off locations and time of the trip.

Chosen couples will get a free ride so they can actually experience a blind date. No commitment; just a fun date. If it leads to something more serious, then it will be up to the couple.

No need to feel uncomfortable, either, or worry about getting dead air during the ride, because icebreakers and other fun Valentine’s activities are included in the ride to encourage couples to get closer and have an actual date while in transit.

There will be challenges, such as "hold hands and say your first impression" and a videoke challenge. Who knows — there might be a spark?

The best dates among the "blind daters" on Valentine’s Day shall make it to Close-Up’s social media pages.

RELATED: 'Basted': 50% of Pinoys who confessed love for a friend left unrequited, according to SWS