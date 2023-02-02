^

Lifestyle

Ambassador Francis Chua awarded second UP Gawad Oblation

OMG - Gracie Go - The Philippine Star
February 2, 2023 | 12:00am

Ambassador Francis Chua, chairman emeritus of Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), founding chairman of both the International Chamber of Commerce Philippine (ICCP) and the Philippine Silk Road International Chamber of Commerce (PSRICC), was recently selected as one of the recipients of the second UP Gawad Oblation by the University of the Philippines office of the president, under the term of UP president Danilo L. Concepcion.

The UP Gawad Oblation is presented by the office of the UP president to recognize UP alumni, individuals, organizations, and institutions who have rendered extraordinary service and contribution to the University of the Philippines.

Other notable awardees include Ramon S. Ang, president, CEO, and COO of San Miguel Corporation; Arthur Rivera Defensor, Jr., Governor of the Province of Iloilo; Atty. Agnes Devanadera, president and CEO of the Clark Development Corporation; Benjamin E. Dion, Secretary of the Department of Finance; Ray C. Espinosa, president and CEO of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco); Vincent Henry Go, vice president of Universal Robina Corporation; Robina Gokongwei-Pe, president and CEO of Robinson’s Retail Holdings; Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman and president of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation; Ernesto M. Pernia, former Secretary of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA); Jonvic Remulla, Governor of the Province of Cavite; and Senator Mark Villar, among others.

