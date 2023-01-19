^

Lifestyle

Two fortunate events: A birthday and Chinese New Year celebration

OMG - Gracie Go - The Philippine Star
January 19, 2023 | 12:00am
Two fortunate events: A birthday and Chinese New Year celebration
Birthday girl Agile Zamora wearing the Color of the Year, magenta, by Dobie Aranda.

Consul Helen Ong opened up her 60-year-old home to celebrate the birthday of Agile Zamora in a small gathering of 20 close friends. Everyone was given a stuffed rabbit, as Jan. 22 begins the Chinese “Year of the Rabbit.”

The red Chinese rabbit was especially reserved for me, as I was carrying a tiny bag with the Chinese character for “Good luck and Prosperity”!

Our hostess, Consul Helen Ong at her North Forbes residence flanking the birthday celebrant with your columnist, GGG

CHINESE NEW YEAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
How I weave memories of the Cordillera into hearty fashion

How I weave memories of the Cordillera into hearty fashion

By Tootsy Angara | 1 day ago
I designed this Kaayo line to honor my mom, with whom I interacted with the mountain tribes. The experience taught me resilience,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The Singapore-based Filipina teen Zoe Gabriel is vindicated after she gets massive online support and even toured the headquarters...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The Singapore-based Filipina teen Zoe Gabriel is vindicated after she gets massive online support and even toured the headquarters...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

'What is luxury?': Netizens define term as Pinay teen gets bashed for calling Charles & Keith luxury brand

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The Singapore-based Filipina teen Zoe Gabriel is vindicated after she gets massive online support and even toured the headquarters...
On the Radar
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nature is nurtured in this resort paradise

Nature is nurtured in this resort paradise

By Christine Dayrit | 1 hour ago
Where does God reside?
Lifestyle
fbtw
Alex Gonzaga apologizes for smearing cake on waiter during birthday celebration

Alex Gonzaga apologizes for smearing cake on waiter during birthday celebration

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Vlogger-actress Alex Gonzaga has reportedly apologized to the waiter she smeared her birthday cake on as seen in a viral video...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Relationship expert offers tips for Prince Harry and the British royal family

Relationship expert offers tips for Prince Harry and the British royal family

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
While Prince Harry has claimed he did not intend to damage the reputation of the royal family, many have concluded reconciliation...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'High School Musical' star Ashley Tisdale opens up about her alopecia

'High School Musical' star Ashley Tisdale opens up about her alopecia

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Former Disney actress Ashley Tisdale has opened up about her struggle with alopecia, and offered some tips how to deal with...
Lifestyle
fbtw
WATCH: Bea Alonzo prepares meals for Aeta neighbors at her Zambales farm

WATCH: Bea Alonzo prepares meals for Aeta neighbors at her Zambales farm

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Actress Bea Alonzo put on her chef's hat as she prepared several dishes for the Aeta community that live near her Zambales...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with