Two fortunate events: A birthday and Chinese New Year celebration
January 19, 2023 | 12:00am
Consul Helen Ong opened up her 60-year-old home to celebrate the birthday of Agile Zamora in a small gathering of 20 close friends. Everyone was given a stuffed rabbit, as Jan. 22 begins the Chinese “Year of the Rabbit.”
The red Chinese rabbit was especially reserved for me, as I was carrying a tiny bag with the Chinese character for “Good luck and Prosperity”!
