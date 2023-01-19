Two fortunate events: A birthday and Chinese New Year celebration

Birthday girl Agile Zamora wearing the Color of the Year, magenta, by Dobie Aranda.

Consul Helen Ong opened up her 60-year-old home to celebrate the birthday of Agile Zamora in a small gathering of 20 close friends. Everyone was given a stuffed rabbit, as Jan. 22 begins the Chinese “Year of the Rabbit.”

The red Chinese rabbit was especially reserved for me, as I was carrying a tiny bag with the Chinese character for “Good luck and Prosperity”!