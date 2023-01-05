Kris Aquino gives new health updates post-New Year's, hopes to make a documentary

MANILA, Philippines — Television personality Kris Aquino has given another update about her health as she continues to battle several autoimmune conditions in the United States.

Several photos of Aquino circulated online after she was visited by Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste, who was spending the holidays with his family abroad.

One of these photos was posted on the Instagram account Kris Aquino World, to which Aquino herself commented on as she was surprised since she has been private about chronicling her health journey.

"[I'm] hoping na after the many months na titiisin ko ang immunosuppressant therapy... I'd be able to show all of you in a documentary — na hindi ako sumukp, sa lahat ng kinailangan pagdaanan, tinuloy ang laban," Aquino wrote, also using a yellow heart emoji.

Aquino offered kind words for Leviste, who she claimed visited even though his family lives a distance away, and that her "ever present pearls" made up for the New Year's tradition of wearing something with polka dots or stripes.

The "Queen of All Media" also asked for more prayers as her son Bimby is set to be confined for a full medical assessment as he and his brother Josh had primary immunodeficiency genetic testing done since they share the same blood type as Aquino, her sisters, and Aquino's mother the late President Corazon Aquino.

"I’m a firm believer it’s better to know early so if needed, solutions are still available... Thank you for being so compassionate & consistent," Kris ended her comment, adding she would send over approved pictures for posting in the future.

