Heart Evangelista enjoying Japan with Chiz Escudero's twins

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 5:58pm
Heart Evangelista enjoying Japan with Chiz Escudero's twins
Heart Evangelista in Japan with her step-children Chesi and Quino
Instagram / Heart Evangelista

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-actress Heart Evangelista is continuing to make a bright start to 2023 by going around Japan with the twin children of her husband Sen. Chiz Escudero.

Heart posted on her Instagram profile a series of photos of her with the twins, Quino and Chesi, enjoying local dishes which Heart dubbed as her "favorite part."

These were proceeded and followed by photos and a video of Heart going around Japan, checking out a store and even pictures of contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama's collection with Louis Vuitton.

The personal trip, coupled with Heart's celebration of New Year with Chiz, further squashed rumors that the two had split up.

Heart's New Year post sees one photo of her with Chiz and the twins — who are the senator's children from his previous marriage to Christine Flores — in front of a Christmas tree, while another has the celebrity couple holding hands.

Rumors of the supposed split emerged last year when Heart removed the Escudero surname from her Instagram account and announced that she would be "indefinitely" be living abroad for work; this included purchasing an apartment in Paris.

Heart and Chiz got married in February 2015 in a private ceremony held at Balesin Island after over two years of dating.

RELATED: 'Happy 2023': Heart Evangelista shares New Year photos with Chiz Escudero

