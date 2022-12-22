The first-ever BGC community farm harvest festival

Looking for something new in the city? If you walk along 5th Avenue just a few minutes away from High Street, you will find an urban farm with a greenhouse right in front of The Flats BGC.

The farm has been open to the public since March 27 this year and yes, it is run by the same group that put up a farm in Bel-Air Village, Makati, at the height of the pandemic in June 2020. Started by jeweler-turned-farmer-in-chief Louie Ocampo Gutierrez, the 500-square-meter project “Urban Farmers of Bel-Air” was soon followed by the much bigger 1,500-square-meter BGC Community Farm two years later.

Since it opened in BGC, the group, which now calls itself Urban Farmers PH, has been selling its produce to the community through online orders via Viber or Facebook Messenger and onsite pick and pay, where individuals can choose and harvest their own vegetables to cook at home.

They have also been offering Farming 101 workshops for P650, inclusive of a farmer’s hat and plants to take home as a way to share their knowledge and advocacy for urban farming to the residents and visitors in BGC.

As the year ends, Urban Farmers PH has been getting into hosting events on the BGC Community Farm. One of these was its first-ever Harvest Festival last Dec. 10, with many activities for families and residents to enjoy.

Outside the farm fenced by recycled pallets, there is an arc with blue ternate or butterfly pea flowers. Upon entering, guests were greeted by a pen with white rabbits, which kids and adults alike could observe and interact with.

Immediately the aroma of sweet corn coffee made from the Sweet Pearl variety was served for all visitors to taste while touring the farm, which was growing butternut squash, tomatoes, marigolds, and an array of herbs and salad vegetables such as basil, arugula, and mizuna.

Farmer-in-chief Gutierrez gave a short welcome message to greet those who attended the Harvest Festival and share the importance of urban agriculture, followed by messages from East-West Seed Philippines general manager Jay Lopez on the importance of eating vegetables and Janice Leal of East-West Seed Philippines’ Consumer Marketing on why it is important to be creative in preparing and serving vegetables, especially for kids at home.

Aside from many ornamental plants, inside the greenhouse was a rustic spread of various vegetable recipes such as eggplant bulgogi, pinakbet pizza, veggie sliders, dark chili chocolate, and even kalabasa leche flan for everyone to try.

Outside the greenhouse were displays of different vegetables for sale at lower-than-market prices sourced from partner farms to help support the farmers in rural areas.

Games with prizes of seeds and mixed soil were held in the afternoon. One of the highlights was the watermelon-lifting contest, where contestants were instructed to hold up two watermelons as long as they could.

After the games, Regina Fernando from the Rabbit Growers Group went onstage with her pet rabbit Cindy to talk about some rabbit-care tips.

“There’s three major reasons why rabbits have a short lifespan with new owners: heart attack, heatstroke, and indigestion,” she shared, even adding that “the heartbeat of a rabbit is 140 to 180 beats compared to a human, which is 60 to 120.”

This was followed by a talk on hydroponics by farmer Francesco of Urban Farmers PH, who showcased a small setup made of recycled pipes and a water gallon, which can be used to grow some vegetables at home.

The group, now in its second year as a nonprofit organization, hopes to host more Harvest Festivals and similar activities to continue generating awareness and appreciation for vegetables, agriculture, and especially our farmers.

With its goal of having a farm in every city, Urban Farmers PH has been setting up edible gardens and urban farms for schools, private individuals, and organizations in different areas within Metro Manila as part of its services. Perhaps one of their projects may even be growing very close to you soon.