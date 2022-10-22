A night of epic wins: The Tissot #YourTimeToWin Grand Finals

MANILA, Philippines — The adrenaline rush. The rivalries. The buzzer-beaters. It was a night of excitement and sportsmanship at the Grand Finals of the Tissot #YourTimeToWin Basketball Contest on October 20, 2022—just in time for the new NBA season.

After hundreds of NBA fans tested their dribbling, passing, and shooting skills at the Tissot basketball booth over the past five days, the top-scorers were invited back to compete in a final showdown at Tissot SM North EDSA to determine the Five Grand Winners.

The prize? Each of the Grand Winners was bringing home a Tissot Quickster Chronograph NBA watch—with the best of the best also taking home a Golden States Warrior basketball jersey signed by none other than Klay Thompson himself.

Media guests, basketball aficionados, and influencers like Richard Juan, Bea Fabregas, Nikko Ramos, and Sydney Crespo, explored the store’s brand new look and features such as the watch vault, NBA centerpiece, Tissot heritage display, service counter, among others.

Setting the night’s tone, the inauguration of Tissot SM North EDSA was kicked off with an explosive cheerdance. A basketball-themed ribbon-cutting ceremony followed, attended by Rainier Jacinto, General Manager, and Denise Dy, Marketing Manager of Wizer Industries Inc. (authorized retailer of Tissot in the Philippines); Mae Dichupa, Senior Director for Global Marketing Partnerships, Pat Giron, Senior Manager of Global Merchandising, and Troy Mapoy, Assistant Manager of Global Merchandising for NBA Philippines; and Winnifer Oliver, VP of Leasing, and Jocelyn L. Clarino, AVP of Operations at SM North EDSA.

With the biggest Tissot boutique in the Philippines officially open, we soon dove into the Grand Finals. Sportscaster and host, Boom Gonzalez welcomed the six finalists to the stage. Each of them had topped the leaderboard for the past five days, but for the Grand Finals, the slate was wiped clean once again.

With scores reset, finalists went through the basketball booth’s dribbling, passing, and shooting challenges once again with exciting commentary from Gonzalez and Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters basketball player Tyler Tio.

Once the numbers came in, Jacinto stepped up to award the watches, with Dichupa beside him to present the signed NBA jersey. Dominating the competition with 118 points was Argie Lee dela Torre, who got first dibs on the Tissot Quickster Chronograph NBA Golden States Warrior watch to match the jersey signed by Klay Thompson.

Coming in second was Ranier Romero Gomez with 117 points, picking the Cleveland Cavaliers watch; Raymond Empredo at third with 112 points, choosing the Miami Heat watch; and Dan Bristol at fourth place with 106 points, going for the Chicago Bulls watch.

It was a close call between Ralph Alvin Gallor and Michael Smith Tiu as they tied for fifth with 103 points. But a tie-breaking shooting challenge placed Gallor on top to bring home the San Antonio Spurs watch. Tiu went home with limited edition Tissot merchandise.

PBA Player Tyler Tio, 5 Grand Winners: Ralph Alvin Gallor, Dan Bristol, Raymond Empredo, Ranier Romero Gomez, Argie Lee dela Torre, NBA Philippines Mae Dichupa, Wizer Industries Inc. Rainier Jacinto, Sports commentator Boom Gonzalez.

As the NBA Official Watch since 2015, it seemed apt for Tissot to kick off their biggest store yet by celebrating Filipinos’ love for basketball with a night of epic wins.

