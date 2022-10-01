Toni Gonzaga reveals latest, upcoming 'budol buys'

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from her launch as an ambassador for e-commerce platform Shopee, host-actress Toni Gonzaga has set her eyes on her next "budol buys."

At a media event where she was officially announced as a part of Shopee, Gonzaga revealed that she was already a long-time user of the platform and her most recent purchases were for her son Seve.

"Since birthday ni Seve, I recently purchased a lot of plushies which I'll be giving away sa mga guests ng party. I think I bought 12 for 12 of his friends, 'yan ang pa-giveaway," said Gonzaga. Her son turned six with a birthday party on October 1.

Beyond party materials, Gonzaga is already looking ahead to what she will buy next especially as her new studio home with Seve and husband Paul Soriano just finished completion.

"Right now I'm thinking of buying a tissue holder para sa bathroom kasi we just finished our studio, and we're filling up 'yung mga maliliit na gamit," Gonzaga admitted. "Na-realize ko na kulang kami sa tissue holder."

The host-actress added that home organization was one thing she and many others turned into a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Lahat naging into that, beautifying and organizing our home kasi na-realize natin na 'yung kapiligiran natin helps our sanity and peace of mind."

The hashtags #BoycottShopee and #ByeShopee became trending topics on social media following promotional videos that teased Gonzaga joining as an ambassador for the platform; several users expressed their disappointment and threatened to delete the application.

