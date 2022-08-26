Catriona Gray reacts to Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray expressed her excitement and optimism for the Philippines as a host for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Catriona was uneveiled as an ambassador of the Philippines ahead of the country's co-hosting next year with Indonesia and Japan, alongside members of the Gilas Pilipinas basketball team that were at the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Despite having been an ambassador for several other entities since her crowning moment in 2018, Catriona said the overflowing pride Filipinos feel whenever they see their athletes exceling in tournaments both locally and abroad.

Such backing reminds Catriona of the support she was given during her Miss Universe run, "It gives me so much pride and joy, and I look forward to warmly welcoming the world's eyes to the Philippines," calling it a celebration like no other.

Catrona hopes to use her new status as an ambassador to promote everything there is to love about the Philippines, not just the country's beautiful beaches, good food, and hospitable people.

"[We] will show them there are no better fans than here in the Philippines," the beauty queen claimed, be it for basketball or pageants.

She expounded on this by saying she is fuelled by the passion and pride of Filipinos whenever they chase an ambition or dream, "There is such a joy in being part of a community that are all cheering for the same team."

Catriona even joked that if height was the only requirement to be a good basketball player, she might be willing to test the court for a few shots when she and her fellow ambassadors go around the country.

This will be the second time the Philippines will be hosting the FIBA World Cup, the first time being in 1978, and as hosts, Filipino athletes automatically qualify for the tournament.

