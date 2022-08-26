^

Lifestyle

Catriona Gray reacts to Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 11:07am
Catriona Gray reacts to Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray expressed her excitement and optimism for the Philippines as a host for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Catriona was uneveiled as an ambassador of the Philippines ahead of the country's co-hosting next year with Indonesia and Japan, alongside members of the Gilas Pilipinas basketball team that were at the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Despite having been an ambassador for several other entities since her crowning moment in 2018, Catriona said the overflowing pride Filipinos feel whenever they see their athletes exceling in tournaments both locally and abroad.

Such backing reminds Catriona of the support she was given during her Miss Universe run, "It gives me so much pride and joy, and I look forward to warmly welcoming the world's eyes to the Philippines," calling it a celebration like no other.

Related: Gilas '13-'14 squad, Catriona Gray named local ambassadors for FIBA World Cup

Catrona hopes to use her new status as an ambassador to promote everything there is to love about the Philippines, not just the country's beautiful beaches, good food, and hospitable people.

"[We] will show them there are no better fans than here in the Philippines," the beauty queen claimed, be it for basketball or pageants.

She expounded on this by saying she is fuelled by the passion and pride of Filipinos whenever they chase an ambition or dream, "There is such a joy in being part of a community that are all cheering for the same team."

Catriona even joked that if height was the only requirement to be a good basketball player, she might be willing to test the court for a few shots when she and her fellow ambassadors go around the country.

This will be the second time the Philippines will be hosting the FIBA World Cup, the first time being in 1978, and as hosts, Filipino athletes automatically qualify for the tournament.

RELATED: Catriona Gray's trending Binibining Pilipinas 2022 earrings inspired by Pintados

BASKETBALL

CATRIONA GRAY

FIBA WORLD CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Finding new meaning in Makati living

Finding new meaning in Makati living

August 6, 2022 - 12:00am
Over the decades, urban master planning emerged as a solution for city dwellers to balance important daily tasks such as work,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

By Kristofer Purnell | August 9, 2022 - 1:25pm
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced that it will no longer be continuing the Live Shopping feature on the...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

By Kristofer Purnell | August 9, 2022 - 1:25pm
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced that it will no longer be continuing the Live Shopping feature on the...
Lifestyle
fbtw
No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

By Kristofer Purnell | August 9, 2022 - 1:25pm
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced that it will no longer be continuing the Live Shopping feature on the...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Latest
Fernando Amorsolo's 50th anniversary: Greatest lessons from Philippines&rsquo; first National Artist
Exclusive

Fernando Amorsolo's 50th anniversary: Greatest lessons from Philippines’ first National Artist

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 16 hours ago
Fernando C. Amorsolo might be one of the highest-bid artists in Filipino history, but he did not live or die rich.
Lifestyle
fbtw
How to design a space for experience: Interior designer Tina Periquet explains

How to design a space for experience: Interior designer Tina Periquet explains

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Because real estate developer Filigree wanted to view "space as the new luxury," interior designer Tina Periquet had...
Lifestyle
fbtw
ArteFino to stage its biggest artisan fair for five weeks

ArteFino to stage its biggest artisan fair for five weeks

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
ArteFino 2022 is bigger and will be held longer after two long years. From its usual four days, it will now be held for five...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Food trip down memory lane: Heritage food, drinks to toast History Month 2022

Food trip down memory lane: Heritage food, drinks to toast History Month 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Beverages Heineken and Red Bull both celebrate new milestones in the Philippines having accomplished achievements that will...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Chinese label Miniso feels 'regret, guilt' for Japanese branding

Chinese label Miniso feels 'regret, guilt' for Japanese branding

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Lifestyle retailer Miniso apologized for its Japanese styling and said it has been "de-Japanizing" since 2019. ...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with