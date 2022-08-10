^

Lifestyle

10 years!

FQ (Financial Quotient) - Rose Fres Fausto - Philstar.com
August 10, 2022 | 12:00am
10 years!

This week, I celebrate my 10th anniversary as a columnist at Philstar.com! My first article came out on Aug. 8, 2012 Raising Children with High FQ which was the original title of my column. 

Prior to that, I had been writing regularly in my first website RaisingPinoyBoys.com since weeks before the launch of my first book carrying that same title on Jan. 8, 2011. (Note that the content of said website have been incorporated as part of my current FQMom.com.) Over the span of a decade, I have written over 500 hundred articles already. 

From my first article to this article, my boys have grown into adults who now live their own lives. My relationship with my favorite person in the world (that’s my husband) has also developed even deeper. I have grown one decade older, and hopefully wiser, to compensate for the added wrinkles and joint aches!

So many things can happen in the span of one decade. If you started investing ten years ago, let’s say with just P5,000, the typical minimum initial opening amount of most funds then (Note that you can start with lower amounts now.) and just continued to contribute P1,000 every month, you would have accumulated almost P200,000 now, assuming a compounded return of 8% p.a. Even if the assumed interest rate is just for purposes of discussion, what is important to note here is the power of compounding. There is a big difference in your future if set aside even just a small amount of money on a regular basis, versus not saving at all, or saving irregularly.

It’s the same with my writing every week for over a decade now. If I just decided to write whenever I felt inspired to write, I don’t think I would have written that many articles. Moreover, I wouldn’t have exercised my writing muscle that well if there was no regularity. I wouldn’t have written some of the topics that I’ve written. I wouldn’t have reached as many readers if I only wrote irregularly.

Looking back at all the articles I wrote a decade ago, I can’t help but remember the lovely feedback I received from you. In fact, a great source of my topics came from you. Here are just a few of those inspired by your letters.

'Help! My daughter is developing an expensive taste!'

Work life balance: Too important to be left in the hands of your employer

Is your teenager ready for a credit card?
What to do with hard earned retirement funds
'My allowance please, Honey!'

So, allow me to thank you all dear readers for joining me in this journey of sharing what I know, and remember that you have taught me a great deal too. 

Here’s to the next decade of writing and reading and learning from each other! Cheers!

ANNOUNCEMENTS

1. How good are you with money? Do you want to know your FQ score? Take the FQ test and get hold of your finances now. Scan the QR code or click FQ test.

2. After the test, make them understand the basic laws of money, understand their relationship with money, including their own money biases, so they can improve their FQ, their money knowledge and behavior. Give them the gift of any or all of the FQ books. Click FQ Mom books.

FINANCIAL QUOTIENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, whose global career spanned more than half a century, has died aged 84.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, whose global career spanned more than half a century, has died aged 84.
Lifestyle
fbtw
No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced that it will no longer be continuing the Live Shopping feature on the...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

No more 'mine': Meta shutting down Facebook Live Shopping feature

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced that it will no longer be continuing the Live Shopping feature on the...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
Sachets turned into school chairs, other back-to-school essentials

Sachets turned into school chairs, other back-to-school essentials

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Whether for physical, online or blended learning, prepare school kids for another challenging year amid the COVID-19 pandemic...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Balenciaga gets 'trashed' for P100k 'trash' bag

Balenciaga gets 'trashed' for P100k 'trash' bag

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 hours ago
Fashion strikes again with its provocative take on everyday items.
Lifestyle
fbtw
LIST: Must-watch Cherie Gil TV, movie performances

LIST: Must-watch Cherie Gil TV, movie performances

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
She was born Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann, given the nickname "La Primera Contravida," but to Filipinos, she is best known...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Tributes pour for 'amour' Cherie Gil

Tributes pour for 'amour' Cherie Gil

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Tributes flowed in for late Filipino actress Cherie Gil after news of her passing was announced by her friend Annabelle Rama...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Finding new meaning in Makati living

Finding new meaning in Makati living

4 days ago
Over the decades, urban master planning emerged as a solution for city dwellers to balance important daily tasks such as work,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with