DITO Telecommunity to launch digital campaign for 124th Independence Day celebrating local talents

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 11, 2022 | 11:03am
MANILA, Philippines — DITO Telecommunity Corp. is joining the party for the 124th Independence Day celebration of the Philippines by launching their "Galing DITO" digital campaign to promote local talent.

DITO is collaborating with creators from different backgrounds like dance, music and artistry in an effort to promote their local talents around the country and recognize why Filipinos should be proud to be Pinoy.

The telco's Brand & Marketing Manager Jasper Evangelista reiterated this focus at the campaign's media launch, doubling down on how fitting it was to launch the movement on the day that celebrates Philippine independence.

Evangelista explains that "galing" both means "talent" and "originating from," while "dito" is play on the company's name and the word for "here," a perfect promotion for talent found right here on our shores.

DITO's Chief Commercial Officer Evelyn Jimenez took to show the company's achievements in the last year where it obtained about nine million customers from 500 cities and areas nationwide.

But apart from the many services, product launches and level up plans that DITO has provided, Jimenez said their mission continues to be an enabler for Filipinos to move forward.

Jimenez explained that during a previous work stint in Indonesia, she saw how citizens there expressed their love of country which the became a source of inspiration for the "Galing DITO" campaign.

"May the love of country [burst out] with our digita movement to celebrate local talent," Jimenez added.

Evangelista also said that commemorating such a movement is best done with a sense of solidarity, "Hindi ba mas masarap mag-celebrate together?"

Such an ideal is touched upon in the "Galing DITO" campaign's official song which has lyrics that go "Ang galing ng isa, mas magaling pag sama-sama"; the song will be released to the public via DITO's online platforms on June 12, Indepedence Day.

