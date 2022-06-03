^

Hands on Manila organizes ocean, mangrove cleaup for Earth Day 2022

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 5:23pm
Committing to defend the planet from environmental destruction, a total of 55 new earth warriors took their oaths to fully support the coastal and ocean cleanup activities.

MANILA, Philippines — Global volunteer organization Hands On Manila (HOM) conducted a beach and mangrove cleanup in Calatagan, Batangas in April for Earth Day 2022.

HOM believes that everyone can serve, pushing the mission to mobilize people to address social, educational and environmental needs of the country through volunteerism. 

The group donated to community members for their cleanup materials and equipment needed to ensure and sustain continuous underwater cleanup for one year. Volunteers contributed a total of 2,640 volunteer hours, worth P110,000 in services. 

During the mangrove clean-up, 17 sacks of used styrofoam, plastic bags, sachets, balloons and bottles were collected. 

Free diving sessions

HOM also conducted free diving sessions for the residents of Calatagan, Batangas.  

A free talk on "Ocean Conservation and the Basics of Freediving" was given to ensure the safety of the volunteers in the actual activity.

“(We) come from different generations, but when it comes to... cleaning the environment, we come as one to help mother nature,” Hands On Manila freediving coach Oyo Casimiro said during the event.

Since everything is connected and co-living in the same environment, such efforts can impact fishermen and other community members. An improved ecosystem could result in better health and access to alternative livelihoods. 

