The Body Shop collaborates with United Nations for global youth campaign

People gesture after casting their votes during the presidential election at a polling station in Manila on May 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Body Shop and the Office of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth have collaborated for the "Be Seen, Be Heard" campaign to amplify the participation of global youth in public life.

The "Be Seen, Be Heard" campaign seeks to create long-term structural changes to decision-making which takes into consideration the concerns of young people.

The Body Shop conducted its biggest-ever survey that over 27,000 respondents from 26 countries. Results found that 82 percent agree that political systems need drastic reform to be prepared for the future.

The same research found 84 percent of respondents describing politicians as "self-interested", while 75 percent think politicians are corrupt.

A huge majority of respondents agree that the there is an inapt age balance in politics; 8 in 10 people believing the ideal voting age should be sixteen rather than eighteen years old, and a third of those that were aged under 30 would consider running for public office.

Related: Youth orgs call on candidates to bring climate, environment to the table

Finally across all age groups, respondents agree that more opportunities for the youth to have a say in policy development would make political systems better.

“Our position is clear. The world’s problems cannot be solved by the same people making the same choices," said The Body Shop CEO David Boynton. "Our research indicates the majority of young people are positive about the future, and we need to hear their views and ideas inside the halls of power."

UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth Jayathma Wickramanayake said the youth have made it clear they care deeply about the transformational change needed to create more equal, just and sustainable societies.

"Participation is a right, and this campaign is an opportunity to change that,” Wickramanayake added.

Some of the changes that could benefit the global youth apart from lower voting ages include increased representation in councils, parliaments or committees, simpler registration for first-time voters, as well as improving young people’s leadership skills.

The "Be Seen Be Heard" campaign launched with the release of the survey results and will run until 2025.

RELATED: You be the change’: Youth groups talk nation-building beyond election