Women's Month: Cruz twins have advice for anyone who wants to try gun shooting

MANILA, Philippines — Extreme sports hobbyists Kukay and Kikay Cruz gave an advice to young people who want to try shooting as sport.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com in Armscor in Marikina City where they were launched as the endorsers of STK100, Kukay and Kikay said that having a coach is important in the shooting sport.

“First of all, don't experiment by yourself. Dapat you have a coach who has lots of experience,” Kukay said.

“And don't be afraid of the gun, it won’t kill you naman if you know what you’re doing. You should be fine,” Kikay added.

Kukay said that there is no age limit in trying the sport as they started as early as four years old.

“And I think people should try it no matter what age they are. Some people think it has an age limit but we started as four (year-old children),” she said.

“I think it's better if you start them young so that they're more aware... and more disciplined when it comes to guns,” Kikay added.

Apart from shooting, the twins are also active in other extreme sports such as rock climbing, rappelling, gymnastics and car racing, to name a few.

