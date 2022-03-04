Dra. Amanda Cruz: A life well lived

Remembered fondly by family and friends, the fiery and feisty Doctor will be celebrated and given funeral honors at St. Peter’s Chapel Commonwealth until March 5.

MANILA, Philippines — Dra. Amanda Cruz, champion of consumer rights, media personality and player in the petroleum industry, passed away on Feb. 28, 2022. She was 83 years old.

A trained obstetrician and gynecologist, Dra. Cruz entered the world of petroleum as a gas station manager and eventually, head of her very own network of gasoline stations. Her keen consumer sense informed and strengthened her role as president of the United Philippine Petroleum Dealers’ Association, a position she held for 12 years.

Fabled for her outspoken personality and irrepressible spirit, she became whistleblower during the global oil crisis of the 1990s, bringing to fore the grievances of the common Filipino during a challenging time in both history and economy, exposing practices of the petroleum oligopoly at the time.

At 22, she managed her first gas station in Penaranda, Nueva Ecija where she was born and raised.

She was also proponent of the deregulation law which gave micro, small and medium-size entrepreneurs footing in the industry.

Throughout her lifetime, Dra. Cruz, also found her niche in media as a debater and resource person for numerous talk shows and commentator for radio. She also ran for Senate in 1995 elections and was heralded on the 12 Outstanding Women by erstwhile publication Women’s Magazine.

The family requests for your prayers for the eternal repose of Dra. Cruz’s soul.

