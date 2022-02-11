5 things to love about the Lexus IS

The love of the ride: The new Lexus IS is engineered to be a driver’s car without any compromises, after all. The hybrid IS 300h variant delivers on that promise.

MANILA, Philippines — If you’re keen to experience amazing in the luxurious form of a sport sedan, look no further than the new Lexus IS.

Born and bred in the track at the Shimoyama technical center in Japan where one of the toughest and most challenging roads in the world are recreated, the Lexus IS was crafted to give the driver complete control, responsive handling, and confidence on the road and exceptional comfort and safety for its passengers.

Getting behind the wheel of an IS is an experience which makes it the perfect car to take the people we love on a Valentine’s Day ride. Here are some reasons why:

1. It’s a head turner. The IS will slice through the air with its sculpted aerodynamic shape. It has a ground-hugging form that lowers its center of gravity which improves the car’s agility. It is complemented in the front by its coupe-like silhouette and signature spindle grill that exudes elegance while the back has a blade lightbar that creates a continuous line of illumination which gives it a futuristic look.

2. It can go zero to 100kph in 8.7 seconds. Under the svelte and sculpted lines of the IS is an efficient hybrid drivetrain. It is powered by a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder mated to a Lexus E-CVT intelligent transmission which provides optimum efficiency in every driving condition.

Even more noteworthy is the kind of fuel efficiency the IS delivers. The EV Drive Mode lets you use the electric motor at slow speeds which reduces emissions and saves on fuel.

3. It is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The front and center of the dashboard is an 8-inch touch display for the audio system. Connectivity is of utmost priority these days, therefore Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Miracast come standard in the IS. A ten-speaker audio system will please even the most discerning audiophiles.

Drive to your next romantic getaway and experience amazing with the Lexus IS. Interior color options are available with Lexus IS 300h Premier.

A power tilt and telescoping tiller and leather-wrapped wheel with paddle shifters nestled behind them offer an even more satisfying driver and car interface. Voice recognition adds ease of use as well. There is also a multi-information TFT display where drivers can monitor their fuel economy through the Eco-Driving Indicator Light and Zone Display.

4. It is loaded with added convenience and safety features. The IS boasts the latest version of the Lexus Safety System+ which has features to protect you and reduce driver fatigue so you are assured of your safety in your journey. It also has a Parking Assist Monitor which accurately guides your parking attempts by superimposing guide lines on the rear camera’s video screen. Passenger safety is of course very important, so eight sensor-controlled airbags line the cabin giving enhanced protection.

5. The Lexus IS comes in a highly attractive package. Both the inside and out of the IS is exquisite because of the Takumi-level craftsmanship that was dedicated to all three IS variants: the IS 300h, IS 300h Premier, and the IS 350 F Sport.

Get into an IS and all of your senses will be stimulated, thanks to the beautifully designed exterior; the exceptional ride comfort; and the sharp and responsive handling worthy of an all-around sports sedan.

And this is what there is to love in the Lexus IS. Its DNA dictates all of its models offer drivers a unique Lexus driving signature, and the new IS is a very significant model for the luxury brand because it was the catalyst for this exciting and new direction.

For this season of hearts take the folks you treasure on a ride that will make them fall in love and experience amazing with Lexus.

