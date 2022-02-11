

















































 
























^


 













 








Lifestyle
 
Love is giving
 


Lai S. Reyes - The Philippine Star
February 11, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Love is giving
 


MANILA, Philippines — Just because you’ve waited ‘til the 11th hour to buy your Valentine’s gift doesn’t mean you’re totally out of pretty nice options.


Check out these gift items that are just as thoughtful as they are useful.


It’s all about skincare. Shopping for the beauty junkie on your list is never easy. Thank goodness for The Faceshop, which boasts the most comprehensive skincare treats like Yehwadam (from P1,795 to P2,895). This premium derma elixirs are guaranteed to help improve skin quality thoroughly.


Fine wallets. A wallet (from P119 to P139) or card holder is a timeless gift and is almost certainly the most useful. Check out Human’s wide selection of stylish coin purses and wallets.


Luxe leather. Get ready to fall in love with these luxe leather goods from Charles & Keith.  The crossbody bag and flap wallet (from P1,999 to P3,799) offer style, function, and a major overhaul to your mundane capsule wardrobe.


Bag it. Sling bags are back! If you’re looking for one that’s flexible in terms of design and functionality, check out Bench Better Made Sling Bags (from P349 to P399.75). These beauties are crafted using recycled PET bottles.


Pucker up! If you’re looking for a lippie that will make you look fashionably prepared this Valentine’s Day, Bench Beauty So In Love Collection (from P279) got your back. Brimming with five romantic shades, the So In Love collection isn’t only limited to your date night needs, but it also caters to your self-care essentials.


Snaps for a spicy Valentine’s. Let her feel her sexiest on this special day with La Senza’s loungewear and lingerie pieces. Price starts from P2,295 to P3,995.


A romantic scentscapade. Treat yourself or your loved ones to a romantic scentscapade this Valentine’s Day with the decorative, best-smelling candles of Voluspa (from P795 to P1,095), Available at Dimensione




Clutch me I’m falling. Fall in love with Aldo Florialle Crossbody Bag (from P3,495) in red with a gold chain strap.




Scentsational gifts. Here’s a little PSA for y’all: You don’t need to be in a relationship to smell nice and fully embrace the Valentine’s Day magic. Check out Bench perfumes and body sprays. Price starts from P120 to P288.


Hallyu love. Jumping on the Hallyu craze, these cute, colorful couple shirts are the ideal mushy gift for lovers — whether they’re big K-pop fans or not. Surprise your  jagiya this Valentine’s Day with a selection of couple shirts (from P399.57 to P459.75)  from Bench.


 










 









SKINCARE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







5 things to love about the Lexus IS







5 things to love about the Lexus IS



By Kathy Moran |
1 hour ago 


If you’re keen to experience amazing in the luxurious form of a sport sedan, look no further than the new Lexus IS...








Lifestyle
fbtw













The color of love







The color of love



By Marbbie Tagabucba |
1 hour ago 


Tiffany Blue is the hottest color this Valentine’s Day.








Lifestyle
fbtw













WATCH: Ginebra San Miguel honors courage of modern-day Filipino heroes 
play






 Sponsored 






WATCH: Ginebra San Miguel honors courage of modern-day Filipino heroes



January 25, 2022 - 10:00am 


In its new campaign “Huling patak ng Bagong Tapang,” Ginebra San Miguel honors the working-class Filipinos who...








Lifestyle
fbtw













Bag love this V-Day







Bag love this V-Day



By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
1 hour ago 


There’s no more surefire way to bag love this V-Day than to indulge your honey’s love for totes, purses and carryalls…...








Lifestyle
fbtw










Latest









Make cleaning a breeze with ROIDMI vacuum cleaners, now available in Philippines




 Sponsored 






Make cleaning a breeze with ROIDMI vacuum cleaners, now available in Philippines



13 days ago 


Sold in over 80 countries, ROIDMI offers quality hi-tech consumer products perfect for different home needs.








Lifestyle
fbtw













Dozens of turtles die in suspected poisoning in India


 




Dozens of turtles die in suspected poisoning in India



14 days ago 


Deliberate poisoning is likely to blame for the death of dozens of turtles at a lake near Mumbai, Indian wildlife experts...








Lifestyle
fbtw













Philstar.com launches Portal for Self-Advertising powered by Adnuntius




 Partner 






Philstar.com launches Portal for Self-Advertising powered by Adnuntius



January 24, 2022 - 10:24am 


Philstar.com and Adnuntius are now launching self-advertising to give local small and medium enterprises increased visibility...








Lifestyle
fbtw













Globe customers&rsquo; unused data can now be donated to help Typhoon Odette victims




 Sponsored 






Globe customers’ unused data can now be donated to help Typhoon Odette victims



January 18, 2022 - 10:25am 


Globe customers can now convert their data into Rewards points that can be donated to help families and communities affected...








Lifestyle
fbtw













Play and win discounts and e-vouchers from Savers Appliances




 Sponsored 






Play and win discounts and e-vouchers from Savers Appliances



By Gerald Dizon |
January 17, 2022 - 10:15am 


Open to all customers 18 years old and above, this game lets customers win as much as P3,500 worth of shopping vouchers and...








Lifestyle
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with