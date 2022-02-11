Love is giving

MANILA, Philippines — Just because you’ve waited ‘til the 11th hour to buy your Valentine’s gift doesn’t mean you’re totally out of pretty nice options.

Check out these gift items that are just as thoughtful as they are useful.

It’s all about skincare. Shopping for the beauty junkie on your list is never easy. Thank goodness for The Faceshop, which boasts the most comprehensive skincare treats like Yehwadam (from P1,795 to P2,895). This premium derma elixirs are guaranteed to help improve skin quality thoroughly.

Fine wallets. A wallet (from P119 to P139) or card holder is a timeless gift and is almost certainly the most useful. Check out Human’s wide selection of stylish coin purses and wallets.

Luxe leather. Get ready to fall in love with these luxe leather goods from Charles & Keith. The crossbody bag and flap wallet (from P1,999 to P3,799) offer style, function, and a major overhaul to your mundane capsule wardrobe.

Bag it. Sling bags are back! If you’re looking for one that’s flexible in terms of design and functionality, check out Bench Better Made Sling Bags (from P349 to P399.75). These beauties are crafted using recycled PET bottles.

Pucker up! If you’re looking for a lippie that will make you look fashionably prepared this Valentine’s Day, Bench Beauty So In Love Collection (from P279) got your back. Brimming with five romantic shades, the So In Love collection isn’t only limited to your date night needs, but it also caters to your self-care essentials.

Snaps for a spicy Valentine’s. Let her feel her sexiest on this special day with La Senza’s loungewear and lingerie pieces. Price starts from P2,295 to P3,995.

A romantic scentscapade. Treat yourself or your loved ones to a romantic scentscapade this Valentine’s Day with the decorative, best-smelling candles of Voluspa (from P795 to P1,095), Available at Dimensione

Clutch me I’m falling. Fall in love with Aldo Florialle Crossbody Bag (from P3,495) in red with a gold chain strap.

Scentsational gifts. Here’s a little PSA for y’all: You don’t need to be in a relationship to smell nice and fully embrace the Valentine’s Day magic. Check out Bench perfumes and body sprays. Price starts from P120 to P288.

Hallyu love. Jumping on the Hallyu craze, these cute, colorful couple shirts are the ideal mushy gift for lovers — whether they’re big K-pop fans or not. Surprise your jagiya this Valentine’s Day with a selection of couple shirts (from P399.57 to P459.75) from Bench.