WATCH: Ginebra San Miguel honors courage of modern-day Filipino heroes

MANILA, Philippines — In its new campaign “Huling Patak ng Bagong Tapang,” Ginebra San Miguel honors the working-class Filipinos who chose to rise above the challenges of the pandemic.

The new advertisement launched recently echoes the lives of real-life, modern-day heroes through their stories of sacrifice and never-say-die spirit—a father whose barbershop business was affected by the pandemic, a student who puts himself through online school as a tricycle driver, a balut vendor who needs to work daily to make ends meet, and a medical frontliner who risks her life to save COVID-19 patients.

Then, there’s the story of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who against all odds, persevered and won for the Philippines its first Olympic gold.

Ginebra San Miguel’s “Huling Patak ng Bagong Tapang” showcases that indomitable spirit Filipinos are known for all over the world.

“Olympic Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz embodies that. If you think you have already given it everything you’ve got, think again. May huling patak ka pa na ibubuga. This is how she won the Olympic gold medal. We hope that these ‘Huling patak’ stories will inspire others to do the same, to be motivated, and to move forward to this new future” Ginebra San Miguel Group Brand Manager Paolo Tupaz said.

The “Huling Patak ng Bagong Tapang” advertisement is accompanied by catchy music and inspiring lyrics that connected and resonated well with listeners and viewers.

In line with the launch of the new campaign, Ginebra San Miguel also introduces the Hari special edition commemorative bottle as a tribute to the country’s first Olympic Gold medalist.

“Napakahalaga na manalo kaming mga atleta ng medal sa Olympics dahil gusto namin na makapagbigay ng pag-asa at inspirasyon sa lahat ng Pilipino, lalong lalo na sa panahon na para bang wala ng katapusan ang pandemic at wala ring good news. Nanood tayo ng laban ng bawat Pilipinong atleta at doon nakita ng lahat ‘yung Bagong Tapang nating mga Pilipino,” Diaz, who is a Ginebra San Miguel brand ambassador since 2019, said.

Diaz was part of the award-winning campaign “Ginebra Ako” along with Barangay Ginebra basketball superstar Scottie Thompson and former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.

“Ginebra San Miguel is no longer just a drink. The brand that has been consumed and trusted by many Filipinos since 1834 has, likewise, evolved and become a symbol of courage, hope, resiliency, unity and malasakit. We hope that through promoting our brand values in our campaigns, we help inspire our nation to rise above the challenges of the pandemic,” Tupaz said.

Ginebra San Miguel Inc. is the producer of Ginebra San Miguel, the world’s largest-selling gin, according to the leading global drinks journal Drinks International. It is also a 15-time Gold Quality Label awardee of the Monde Selection International Quality Institute.

