Viral delivery-partners behind 'lugaw' and cake deliveries find hope, opportunities for better life

Marvin Ignacio and Jonnele Duran share some life updates and how they’ve been continuing to find hope and opportunities for a better life with the help of Grab.

MANILA, Philippines — Traffic aside, our roads and streets in the Philippines are witnesses to many stories. Thanks to netizens’ fast eyes and cameras, these stories have been captured and made viral on the Internet — from the dancing traffic enforcers to random acts of kindness among delivery-partners and pedestrians.

Among the stories that got everyone’s attention and admiration this year are those of Grab delivery heroes Marvin Ignacio, the driver-partner behind the viral “essential lugaw,” and Jonnele Duran whose “Una ka na, cake dala ko” signage gave people good vibes.

Months after their stories became the talk of the town, Philstar.com followed up on the lives of these pandemic-time heroes and how they’ve been continuing to find hope and opportunities for a better life with the help of Grab.

Marvin Ignacio: Fighting for what’s right is essential

Photo Release Marvin Ignacio, 24, has been working for Grab for three years already while at the same time studying to get his bachelor's degree in Secondary Education.

Just when we thought that the risk of the virus and road hazards were all the challenges delivery-partners have to face, Marvin Ignacio, 24, got into a discussion with a barangay official due to a misunderstanding of what and what isn’t essential under the implemented quarantine protocols.

By going live on Facebook, Ignacio shared to the public how he was being reprimanded for delivering lugaw (porridge) past curfew hours. He reasoned with the official, and rightly so, that lugaw is food and food deliveries are allowed as essential service under IATF’s COVID-19 rules.

“Ito po yung pangyayaring hindi ko makakalimutan sa tanang buhay ko, reaksyon ko po noon ay takot dahil sa banta para sa aking kaligtasan nung may dalawang malalaking lalaki na taga barangay na nangharas sa akin,” Ignacio confessed to Philstar.com

“Sa kabila naman po nito ay masaya dahil maraming naka-appreciate at nagtanggol sa akin noong mga panahon na iyon. Kaya ko lang naman po naisipang magvideo upang magkaroon ng patunay na hindi nasusunod sa lugar namin ang karapatang ibinigay sa aming mga delivery-partner ng gobyerno na makapaghatid ng pangunahing pangangailangan ng mga tao sa kabila ng umiiral na ECQ,” he added.

Ignacio also noted how his training at Grab helped him handle the situation. Orientations and training teach them how to properly handle not just the food deliveries, but also different — and often difficult — situations. This was clearly seen in how calm and composed he was in the viral video.

When asked how life has been for him after the encounter, Ignacio shared that many of his fellow partners and GrabFood customers started to recognize and ask to take photos with him as they take inspiration in his courage to fight for what is right.

In the three years he has worked as a delivery-partner for Grab, he also never forgets that he represents the company.

On top of working, Ignacio is also proud to share that he has his eyes set on getting his college diploma next year, owing Grab many thanks for providing different livelihood opportunities and valuable training like financial literacy that enabled him to support his studies while working.

Jonnele Duran: 5-star delivery-partner through and through

Photo Release Jonnele Duran, 35, has been working for Grab for one year and two months already. He started his journey with the company as part-time rider to now a full-time driver-partner.

A good delivery partner ensures that food items reach their destination in tip-top condition, and so does Jonnele Duran, 35, who put up witty signage on his insulated bag that reads “Una ka na, cake dala ko.”

A netizen who spotted Duran with such signage along Bonifacio Global City was quick to capture and upload his photo online. This earned him public’s praises for taking the extra step to protect his customer’s order.

“Ang kwento po nun signage na yun talaga is maging aware yung kasunod ko at malaman nya kung bakit ako dahan-dahan magpatakbo. Siyempre po dinaan ko lang din sa kulit pero masaya ko dahil maraming natutwa everytime na makikita nila yung signage” Ignacio said.

“Masaya po ako dahil marami din akong napangiti kahit papano dahil doon. Nagpapasalamat din po sa mga nakarecognize lalo na po dun sa nag-post nung picture at sa mga nagbigay ng biyaya.dahil doon,” he added.

Duran says that much of this positive attitude comes from the training Grab has given him, and how his company is committed to helping driver-partners like him succeed both inside and out Grab.He has been driving for the company for just over a year.

“Mas nadagdagan pa ung mga nalalaman ko lalo na nung nagattend ako ng training program at mas madali ko din sya naapply during actual na. Sa tingin ko, mas higit pa makakatulong ang grab sa patuloy na conduct ng iba’t ibang training na mas makakatulong para magbigay ng quality service and safety procedure,” he shared.

Grab: Providing opportunities for better life

Behind Ignacio's and Duran’s inspiring stories as 5-star driver-partners is 5-star support from Grab, which has constantly made them feel that they are not just delivery riders but are equally valuable partners.

Be it through Grab’s training programs, regular ka-Grab kumustuhan, livelihood opportunities or the numerous Grab perks, Grab makes sure that the valuable service that their delivery-partners are giving in these pandemic times are acknowledged and returned.

Duran affirmed this and said, “Mas nadagdagan pa yong mga nalalaman ko lalo na noong nag-attend ako ng training program at mas madali ko din ito na-apply during actual na.”

He added that as Grab continues to conduct more training programs, delivery-partners like him are able to deliver a quality service and follow safety protocols.

Photo Release Grab Philippines celebrates the commitment of its 5-star driver- and delivery-partners in this year's 'Buwan ng Tagapaghatid.'

For his part, Ignacio noted how Grab lets them manage their own time so they can do more.

“Nakakatulong po ang Grab sa aming pamumuhay sapagkat bukod sa mga kinikita namin sa ibinabayad ng customers na fare at incentives sa Grab ay hawak pa namin ang aming oras at mas may oras kami sa pamilya at sa pag-abot ng aking pangarap na maging isang mahusay na guro balang araw,” Ignacio said.

They’re also proud to share that the company took measures to ensure that delivery-partners will be prioritized to get COVID-19 vaccines so they and their families could get a shot at a brighter future.

As many of us stay inside the comfort of our homes, delivery partners brave the roads and the pandemic to keep us fed with our favorite food. More than this, they also bridge the distance with our loved ones by delivering our love and gifts during celebrations.

For all our delivery-partners’ heartwarming stories, whether they got viral or not, there’s no doubt that they deserve to be hailed as the heroes of our time.