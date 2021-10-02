




































































 




   

   









Lifestyle
                        
Saab Magalona, Candy Gamos share tips to stay friends during pandemic
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 12:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saab Magalona and Candy Gamos
Saab Magalona via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Musicians Saab Magalona and Candy Gamos shared tips on how to stay friends with someone during the COVID-19 pandemic. 



In Physiogel's SIS Sessions on Facebook Live, Candy said people are lucky to be living in the digital age. 



“We’re very lucky to be living in the digital age. It’s really easy to communicate with people right now,” Candy said.  



“Saab and I, we always call each other. We don’t have to be physically there for each other, but we know that we are THERE for each other,” she added.  










Saab said that communicating and reaching out with friends should be done naturally. 



“It actually helps to do it in small increments because it’s relaxed as opposed to if you schedule it. It will be very draining, you’re going back and forth as opposed to catching up with one another every other day. That will connect you better,” she said. 



Saab and Candy revealed that they met through their exes. Those relationships obviously did not work out, but the silver lining? Their friendship did! More than a decade later, here they are, cheerleaders and support system to each other. This amazing friendship even inspires the upbeat, energetic music they make with their band, Cheats.



Though already strong, these women agree that there's a special kind of magic that makes them even stronger when they lean onto each other. In between those hang outs and late-night chikas, showing their vulnerable side during tough times allowed them to become each other’s safe space, making their connection even more powerful. 



More stories of sisterhood are coming up on the next SIS Session on Physiogel’s Facebook Page.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

